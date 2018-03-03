Catch country music singer Billy Dean at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill in Bryce Canyon

Country singer Billy Dean plays his guitar and sings in this undated photo, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill at Ruby’s Inn will present Billy Dean in concert March 17.

Billy Dean is an American troubadour who has mastered the art of singing, songwriting and storytelling. Dean is best known in the country music genre for his 11 top-10 singles, 5 No. 1’s and over 4 million albums sold.

Some of his most popular songs are “Let Them Be Little,” “If There Hadn’t Been You,” “You Don’t Count the Cost” and “Somewhere in my Broken Heart.”

Most of Dean’s chart-topping musical success was found in the early 1990s but after taking a break to concentrate on his family, Dean released his album “Let Them Be Little” in 2004. The single spent 10 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard charts and still receives over 1,000 downloads a week, according to a press release for the event.

“He is one of those oldies but goodies,” Lance Syrett, Ruby’s Inn general manager, said.

Older generations of country music fans will readily recognize Dean’s songs, but even younger generations will find they know some of his tunes when they hear them, Syrett said.

Opening for Dean will be Troubadour 77, a Salt Lake City-based band featuring husband and wife duo Anna Wilson and Monty Powell – formerly of Nashville – along with fellow members Nathan Chappell and another pair of husband and wife musical collaborators, Austin and Kassie Weyand.

The band is dedicated to leading the charge in taking listeners back to the roots of rock n’ roll, California country and singer-songwriter sounds.

The show begins at 7 p.m. March 17. Tickets are available online and start at $10 for general admission.

Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill is a western-style chuck wagon restaurant and entertainment venue. The small venue – Ebenezer’s seats about 800 people – gives the audience a more intimate feel and great acoustics, Syrett said.

The concert is designed to be family-friendly from the casual atmosphere to the prices.

Event details

What: Billy Dean in concert.

When: Saturday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Ebenezer’s Barn and Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.

Cost: $10-$45.

Purchase tickets: Online.

