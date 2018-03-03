Chaparral contest awards young poets

ST. GEORGE – Winning poem topics at Friday night’s awards ceremony for the annual Chaparral Youth Poetry Contest ranged from video games and falling leaves to a hungry bear who ate a poem.
The awards were presented at the American Legion Hall in St. George, where winners received cash prizes and a certificate commemorating their achievement. Most read their poems to an audience of family and friends. One father, whose daughter was unable to attend, read her poem while a friend held up her picture.
Following is a list of the winners’ names, their grades, schools and winning poem titles:
First-third graders.
- First place – Emmett Riding, third grade, Diamond Valley Elementary, “Mario Kart.”
- Second place – Mya Anderson, third grade, Diamond Valley Elementary, “Everybody Has a Name.”
- Third place – William Jeffs, second grade, Diamond Valley Elementary, “Ninjitsu.”
Fourth-fifth grade
- First place – Lily Tilby, fourth grade, Vista Charter, “A Bear Ate My Poem.”
- Second place – Harlee Lee-Sorrell, fifth grade, Diamond Valley Elementary, “I am Broken.”
- Third place – Caleb Spragg, fourth grade, Diamond Valley Elementary, “I am a Shoe.”
Sixth-ninth grade
- First place – Hailey Martin, eighth grade, Hurricane Middle School, “Journey of a Leaf.”
- Second place – Ashley Chadburn, seventh grade, Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, “The Peaceful Disturbance.”
- Third place – Roxanne Sheley, ninth grade, Hurricane Middle School, “Autumn.”
Tenth-12th grade
- First place – Madison Pay, 12th grade, Pine View High School, “Grandmother Aspen.”
- Second place – Jon Zabriskie, 12th grade, Pine View High School, “Restless Feet.”
- Third place – Abbey Bennion, 12th grade, Pine View High School, “Touched by the Robin.”
Editor's note: The author of this article is one of the organizers of the poetry contest.
