Sprint Hero motocross series comes to Cedar City; proceeds benefit cancer foundation

CEDAR CITY — The second round of the Sprint Hero Racing Series – a three-stage motocross event sponsored by Off Road Sports – will be held at the Iron Mine Race Park in Cedar City on March 10-11.

Off Road Sports has teamed up with nonprofit cancer foundation DA8 Strong so that proceeds from all race registration fees will be donated to the organization.

“We are excited for the opportunity to host a round of the Sprint Hero Racing Series here in Cedar City,” Amber Bennett, marketing assistant of the Cedar City – Brian Head Tourism Bureau, said. “This method of motocross is a fun, unique approach to an already exhilarating activity. The event is sure to be enjoyed by all who participate and attend.”

The second round of the racing series will be a two-day event, taking place all day on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. The registration fee for the two days is $80 for youth, $90 for adults and $100 for professionals, and anybody is eligible to participate.

The first round of the series was held Jan. 6-7 in Devore, California, and the third round will be held April 14-15 in Peoria, Arizona.

The Sprint Hero Racing Series is unlike typical dirt bike competitions since participants race against the clock rather than other bikers. Each rider attaches a transponder to his or her bike, which is used to keep track of time. Riders then race various sections of track one at a time, taking off from the starting line in 30-second intervals.

These sections of track – known as tests – make up nearly 6 miles, resulting in about 60 minutes of ride time per day. Times for each test are added up over the course of the two-day event, and the rider with the lowest total time is declared the winner.

In addition to motocross, Sprint Hero Racing focuses on giving back to the community. The proceeds donated to DA8 Strong – which was created by a husband and wife in the motorcycling community who were both diagnosed with cancer in 2016 – will be used to help improve the situations of cancer patients and their families.

“The Sprint Hero Racing Series supports a great cause, which we are happy to get behind,” Bennett said. “Not only can participants have fun, but also they can feel that they are making a difference.”

Enduro racing is an innovative format that was recently implemented for motocross in the eastern United States by Full Gas Sprint Enduro. Off Road Sports decided to mirror the program and bring it to the West, crediting Full Gas Sprint Enduro for introducing the rules and method.

Click here to register for the second round being held in Cedar City.

