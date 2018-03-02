Celebrate local arts with the Cedar City Arts Council at event featuring mini-grant recipients

Carla Carpenter, harpist; Angie Hanks, clarinet; and Common Ground. Undated. | Photos courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Showcasing and celebrating local artists, both young and old, the Cedar City Arts Council will host its next event Monday at 7 p.m. in the large meeting room on the second floor of the Festival Hall in the Heritage Theater.

The Cedar City Arts Council sponsors these networking socials for the community three times a year to become acquainted with artists who live in Iron County, including some of the artists who have received mini-grants from the council. The objective is to have live music, art displays and reports on how the recipients used the funds.

Monday’s social will include the presentation of an incentive/reward program available to members of the arts council. Various businesses in town have agreed to provide discounts in their establishments to current and new members of the council. The businesses will be recognized and thanked that night for their willingness to support the arts in Iron County.

Angie Hanks, a student at Southern Utah University, will perform an etude on her new clarinet, purchased in part with funds that she received as an arts council mini-grant recipient. She said her goal is to become the best teacher she can. Fostering that attitude is just what Cedar City Arts Council members say they love to be part of.

A year ago, North Elementary School received a grant to launch a series of afterschool art workshops. Under the direction of Dawn Aerts, guest instructors taught the children to work in a variety of media; they studied skills such as basic drawing, composition, perspective, shading, line and form. The council has invited some students to discuss and show their work.

Carla Carpenter, a harpist with 35 years of experience in performance for community events, recently moved to Southern Utah and will be playing at the social, and Common Ground will present “Summertime” by Gershwin and “Star of the County Down” for a St. Patrick’s preview as representatives for the Iron County Acoustic Music Association. The association received a mini-grant for upgraded lighting for its monthly shows featuring local musicians.

Refreshments will be provided by The Grind and Pastry Pub.

The event is free and open to the public.

Event details

What: Cedar City Arts Council arts social.

When: Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m.

Where: Festival Hall in the Heritage Center Theater, room 7, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Free admission and open to the public

