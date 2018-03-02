Rear-end collision on Bluff Street leads to DUI arrest on 100 West

A rear-end collision on Bluff Street led to the arrest of the driver of a blue Ford pickup truck for suspected DUI, St. George, Utah, March 2, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A rear-end collision on Bluff Street ended up as a suspected DUI arrest after one of the drivers attempted to leave the scene Friday afternoon.

St. George Police initially responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision at 100 South Bluff Street around 1:50 p.m.

As northbound traffic on Bluff Street slowed near the 100 South intersection, a northbound gray Toyota Camry also came to a stop and was rear-ended by a blue Ford pickup truck. There was minor damage to the back of the Camry while a part of the front bumper fell off the truck, St. George Police officer Ken Childs said.

The drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange information, with the Ford’s driver telling the other driver he would pull the truck to the side of the road.

Once the driver got back in the Ford, he turned onto 100 South and kept on going.

He was quickly tracked down by St. George Police officers who pulled him over on 100 West.

During their interaction with the Ford’s driver, the police believed he may be driving impaired and conducted a series of sobriety tests. He was ultimately arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Purgatory Correctional Facility, Childs said.

In addition to the suspected DUI offense, the Ford’s driver was found to be driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance on the truck, which also hadn’t been registered since 2013. This resulted in the truck’s being impounded.

Other possible offenses the driver may be facing include following too closely behind another vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident and evading, Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said.

No injuries resulted from the collision.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.