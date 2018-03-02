Jan. 11, 1984 — Feb. 23, 2018

Matthew Thomas Smith, the loving son of Thomas and Mary Ann Smith passed away Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington, Utah. Matthew was born Jan. 11, 1984, in Oakland, California.

Matthew lived with Asperger’s Syndrome (high-functioning autism) but thoroughly enjoyed sports and politics.

In his adult years he loved working as a volunteer at the St. George Catholic Thrift Store, as well as at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Smith’s Marketplace, where he met many wonderful friends. Matthew will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Autism Association, One Park Ave. Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or on its website.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church in St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.