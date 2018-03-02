California driver making U-turn takes out ‘No U-turn’ sign on I-15

Black Ford passenger car crashes through "No U-turn" sign on I-15 near mile marker 1, Mohave County, Ariz., March 2, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 38-year-old driver from Bakersfield, California, lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 15 while attempting to make a U-turn Friday and crashed into a “No U-turn” sign in the median.

Shortly before 10 a.m. MST officers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash that initially came in as a rollover at mile marker 1 on northbound I-15.

Officers and emergency personnel discovered a black Ford passenger car located in the soft median with significant frontal damage, but it had not rolled during the crash, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue EMT Tom Gates said.

The man declined treatment at the scene and told EMTs he was just shaken from the crash.

The man was heading north from Las Vegas when he missed his exit and attempted to turn around using the soft gravel median but was going too fast, Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division Sgt. John Bottoms said.

When the vehicle left the roadway, the driver lost control of the car as it slid through the dirt. After it crashed through the “No U-turn” sign, the vehicle came to rest a few feet from the northbound side of the interstate.

The vehicle was rendered inoperable and towed from the scene, while the driver was later cited for failing to obey a traffic control device — a device that now needs to be repaired.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

