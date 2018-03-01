TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 23-25
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Soup N’ Bowl | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Art Musuem, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Poetry in the Park | Admission: $20-$55 | Location: Zion National Park, see link.
Entertainment
- Friday, 4 p.m. | DSU Baseball | Admission: TBD | Location: Bruce Hurst Field, 800 E. 600 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | SUU Women’s Basketball | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Daddy Longlegs” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | SUU Polynesian Review | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU Auditorium Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | SUU’s production of “Carmina Burana and Selected Works: An Original Choreographed Dance Concert” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 3oo W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon | DSU Baseball | Admission: TBD | Location: Bruce Hurst Field, 800 East 600 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Orchestra Salute to Youth Concert | Admission: $12-$24 | Location: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Connor Lee Recital | Admission: Donations | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Alex Boyé | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 400 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Dixie Foundation Fire and Ice Gala | Admission: $150 | Location: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 400 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Dog, Cat and Kitten Adoption | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live and Love Suicide Prevention Benefit Concert | Admission: $10 | Location: Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 3 p.m. | Buchwitz Family Benefit and Auction | Admission: $10 | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Mikalene Ipson | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The Whitlock Brothers | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Raven Cain and Mark Allred | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Austin Roy | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Johnny Van | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free; jazz garden, $5; food and vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lex | Admission: No cover | Location: The One and Only, 800 East St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Doza & The Bitter Truth | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | West Canyon Discovery Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Mountain Bike Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Desert City Crit Series Finale | Admission: $35-$40 | Location: Ivins City Park, 100 North Main Street, Ivins.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
