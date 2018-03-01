Arrowhead Gallery announces painter Jenna Lineweaver as March featured artist; reception scheduled

This composite image showcases the painting "Awakening #5" by artist Jenna Mae Lineweaver. Lineweaver is the Arrowhead Gallery featured artist for March, location and date of image not specified | Image courtesy of the Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced painter Jenna Mae Lineweaver as the featured artist for March. Her work, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery.

Guests are invited to join Lineweaver for an artist reception March 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle St.

Light refreshments will be served.

About Jenna Lineweaver

Lineweaver received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in oil painting from Brigham Young University. After graduation she returned to her hometown of Chico, California, where she worked in the public art field with her mentor, Dayton Claudio, creating large fiberglass pieces in cities like Tucson, Arizona; Cleveland, Ohio; and Ogden, Utah.

Lineweaver enjoys incorporating mixed media such as fabric, paper, buttons, beads and other found objects into her paintings to an interesting dimension to her art and an element of surprise. Her love of poetry and literature is also evident in her art as she often includes relevant verse and writing. Lineweaver finds that, similar to literature and poetry, painting is a powerful way to express thoughts, feelings and struggles. Other people can recognize these things on canvas and respond to them in their own way.

In regards to her art, Lineweaver said that her art is visual poetry; it stimulates emotion and involves the viewer in the process and in the beauty of it. A painting is successful if, after that first impression, each successive visit becomes more meaningful, she said.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about the guild’s activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery featured artist reception.

When: Friday, March 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

