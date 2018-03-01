Southwest Technical College receives $100K grant

Photo of Southwest Technical College building in Cedar City, Utah, and artist's rendering of how it will look after remodeling, dates unspecified | Images courtesy of Southwest Technical College, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southwest Technical College has announced that the Sorenson Legacy Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to assist the college with a major remodel project at its facility in Cedar City.

The Southwest Tech Business and Technology Building requires extensive remodeling in order to relocate its automotive technician and professional truck driving programs. These two programs are currently taught off-campus at a leased facility. The remodel project is set to commence this summer.

“This relocation will be extremely beneficial for our students,” Southwest Tech Vice President Will Pierce said. “First of all, students will have closer access to counseling and student services on our main campus. Also, bringing these programs back on campus gives our concurrently enrolled high school students easier classroom access. Students from Cedar High School can walk next door and students from Canyon View High School can be bused, where right now, students from both schools are responsible for their own transportation to and from the off-site location.”

Southwest Tech College President Brennan M. Wood said, “The college is extremely grateful for this commitment and appreciative that the Sorenson Legacy Foundation thought so much of the college that they would choose to support technical education and our students in this way. With this donation, we are ready to begin the design work with a goal to complete the automotive and truck driving move in mid-2019.”

Last October, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation pledged a $400,000 matching last-in grant to assist the college with the remodel project. The Miller commitment will match any community donation dollar for dollar up to $400,000.

Donations toward matching the Miller grant for Southwest Tech can be made by contacting Neal L. Smith by phone 435-327-1073 or email nls400@msn.com.

“Private donations raised by the college are invaluable in providing our students with what they need to complete their education,” David Westwood, Southwest Tech board chairman, said. “Whether in the form of scholarships, equipment or grants for facility improvements, the financial support of our students and programs is crucial to the college.”

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews