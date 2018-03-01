Winter storm watch, wind advisory issued for southwest Utah

Two motorists attempt to move a car out of a traffic lane. Salt Lake City, undated | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southwestern Utah for the weekend and a wind advisory the western half of Utah for much of Friday.

The winter storm watch covers areas between St. George and Nephi with snow expected to reach up to 3 to 8 inches in some of the valleys along the Interstate 15 corridor and up to 20 inches in the mountains. It will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

South winds of between 25-35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph for an area covering the northern tips of Washington County all the way to Logan and beyond.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Affected areas

The winter storm watch covers Sanpete and Sevier valleys, west-central and southwest Utah, and the central and southern mountains. This area includes the cities and towns of Manti, Richfield, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake, Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon.

The wind advisory covers the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, the Great Salt Lake desert and mountains, along with west central and southwest Utah. This also covers the cities and towns of Salt Lake City, Tooele, Wendover, Snowville, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford.

Snow, winds and timing

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches across the valleys of the I-15 corridor as well as the Sanpete and Sevier valleys. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches is expected across the mountains from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

South winds of between 25-35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph will start developing late Thursday and continuing through the day Friday before tapering Friday evening.

Impacts

Plan on difficult travel conditions during the storm-watch period. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Strong crosswinds can be expected along all east-west routes including Interstate 80 and US Highway 50, which will make high-profile vehicles difficult to handle. Visibilities may be reduced at times in blowing dust.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.

