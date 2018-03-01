Child struck by car after running into street

ST. GEORGE – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a car on 100 East.

The report of an auto vs. pedestrian incident in the area of 490 South 1100 East came in around 4:30 p.m., St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said at the scene.

“At this time is appears a northbound vehicle on 1100 East struck a child that darted out in the road,” Parry said, adding that speed did not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The boy was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for care and examination, Parry said, adding that he was unable to verify the extent of any injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was an adult woman who appeared to be shaken by what happened.

Orange marks on the road marked the position of the car’s tires when it struck the boy.

As the incident was still under investigation at the time, no citations had yet issued, Parry said.

The neighborhood where the incident occurred is filled with homes and apartments, as well as off-campus housing for Dixie State University students.

Area resident Sam Garlick said children run across the street all the time while motorists don’t pay attention to the 25 mph speed limit.

“People come up and down this road on 1100 East at 45-50 miles an hour and it’s a 25 mile an hour speed zone,” Garlick said. “And I have kids – everybody has kids – and it just worries me right to death all the time. … It’s ridiculous.”

Garlick has two girls who are 5 and 9 who cross the road to play with children across the street and worries some speeding driver may not notice them in time. He watches his girls cross to make sure it’s safe, but there’s still a chance something could happen.

“See, this guy just hit his brakes because he saw that policeman right there,” Garlick said as he pointed to a passing car nearby. The officers had moved to the side of the road at this point and were no longer in the middle of the street where the incident occurred.

Though he was glad speeding doesn’t appear to have been involved in this particular incident, Garlick and others who gathered outside to see what happened said they’d like to see police patrol the area more in order to deter speeders.

Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

