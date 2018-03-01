Fugitive wanted by Wyoming police for child sex abuse found living in St. George

Written by Kimberly Scott
March 1, 2018
Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 35-year-old man with a felony warrant out for his arrest in a Wyoming child sex abuse case was found living in St. George and working at a hospital construction site.

Luis Antonio Flores Gomez, of St. George, Utah, booking photo posted Feb. 26, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Luis Antonio Flores Gomez was taken into police custody Monday on a first-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor warrant with full extradition issued Feb. 21 by the Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial District in Campbell County, Wyoming.

St. George police were first contacted Feb. 12 by detectives with the Gillette Police Department in Wyoming regarding a fugitive – identified as Gomez – wanted in a sex offense case that was under investigation, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Wyoming detectives said they had reason to believe Gomez was living at Oasis Palms Apartments located at 260 N. Dixie Dr. and requested the assistance of St. George police in locating him, the report states.

Detectives spoke with a woman at the address who confirmed Gomez was living at the address and said Gomez was working on a construction site at Dixie Regional Medical Center near 1380 S. Medical Center Dr., according to the statement.

Police located Gomez at the construction site where he was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Gomez is expected to be extradited back to Wyoming.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Kimberly Scott Kimberly Scott is a lifetime resident of Southern Utah. In 2013, Kimberly joined St. George News as a vital member of its editing, reporting and administrative team. She is passionate about engaging communities through writing and is dedicated to providing complete and accurate coverage of both anticipated and breaking news.

Leave a Reply