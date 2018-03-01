Obstructed vision reportedly causes 2-vehicle crash that sends one driver to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to two-vehicle crash that injured two drivers Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, March 1, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Obstructed vision led to a two-vehicle crash that injured both drivers and sent one to the hospital by ambulance Thursday morning.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:25 a.m. at the corner of East 450 North and North 2900 East involving a charcoal-gray Toyota pickup truck and a silver Nissan passenger car. Responders were advised there were injuries involved.

Upon arrival, officers found the severely damaged vehicles blocking both travel lanes. The driver of the Nissan appeared to have an injury to her arm and complained of neck pain, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said, and the man driving the Toyota told officers that he also sustained an injury to his neck in the crash.

Bangerter said the pickup truck was heading east on East 450 North while the Nissan was stopped at the intersection with North 2900 East, waiting to make a left turn onto East 450 North.

When the driver of the Nissan pulled out to make the turn, the car crossed directly into the path of the Toyota, and both vehicles collided in a nearly head-on collision that spun both around in the roadway.

“The (Nissan) driver had a hard time seeing cross traffic due to all of the vehicles parked alongside the road, and once she pulled out they collided,” Bangerter said.

The airbags deployed in both vehicles, each of which required towing from the scene. The woman driving the Nissan was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment, while the driver of the Toyota told police he would go to the emergency room on his own and declined transport.

Neither driver was cited at the scene, and Bangerter said that speed was not a factor in the crash, nor was there any indication of impairment. However, he added that potential citations are pending due to the ongoing investigation.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews