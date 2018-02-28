Did you feel it? Small quake rattles Panguitch, surrounding areas

February 28, 2018
Seismograph, 3D rendering | Image by Petrovich, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An earthquake rattled parts of Garfield and Iron counties Wednesday morning. The magnitude 3.7 tremor struck at 7:11 a.m.

Map shows the area affected by Wednesday morning’s magnitude 3.7 earthquake. Map generated Feb. 28, 2017 | Map courtesy of the University of Utah Earthquake center, St. George News

The earthquake shook Garfield County but did not cause any damage. Deputy Jason Miller of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the quake was rather minor.

When asked about any damage that might have occurred, Miller said there had been none reported.

“I don’t think there will be (any damage),” Miller said. “It was just enough to wake people up.”

At 7:30 a.m., the United States Geological survey website showed three reports of feeling a small quake – two at intensity III and one at intensity II, which is considered light shaking. The intensity scale goes up to X, which is considered very heavy shaking.

The USGS shake map also graded the quake as “light” intensity.

The epicenter was initially located 20 kilometers south-southwest of Panguitch in the east part of the Dixie National Forest, and 6.4 miles west of Hatch. The depth of the quake was reported at just over 3 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

Did you feel it? Tell us in the comments below.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by government agencies and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Map shows the location of Wednesday morning’s 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Garfield County. Red dot is the epicenter. Map generated Feb. 28, 2017 | Map courtesy of the University of Utah Earthquake Center, St. George News

 

 

