April 7, 1933 — Feb. 26, 2018

Ronald Wayne Haslam, age 84, returned home to his loving Father in Heaven on Feb. 26, 2018. He was born April 7, 1933, to Ruth Barker and Wayne B. Haslam. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, stepmom Afton, sister Eileen Pead and many other loved ones. He is survived by his sister Joan Billings and brothers Phillip and Brian Haslam.

Ron and his sweet wife, Bonnie Mae, grew up just around the corner from each other from the sixth grade through high school graduation. They were great friends through the years, and they have shared a special inseparable bond ever since. They fell in love and were married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Elder LeGrand Richards. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Ronald K. of Hurricane, Danielle Gerth of St. George and Mark S. of St. George. They have 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Ron was raised in Taylorsville, a farming community near Salt Lake City. Ron’s great grandfather came from England into the valley with a handcart company. He managed the grocery and mercantile store for LDS church president Brigham Young.

Ron’s schooling included two years in the Air Force ROTC program, the University of Utah, the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Oxford University. He earned a B.A. in marketing, an M.S. in financial services and his Ph.D. in financial services. He spent his entire business career of 45 years in the financial services business. He was very successful and was a leader in the financial institutions he has represented. He was vice president of the New York Life sales force for several years.

Ron also served as a Salt Lake County Sheriff for 20 years, without pay, while still working in his financial services firm. He also served as captain of the division for eight years. This was his contribution to the Salt Lake Community, and he loved serving others.

Ron has always had a calling in the LDS church. He served a 27-month stake mission in the Holladay Stake. A few of his other callings have been as ward budget chairman, superintendent of the Young Men’s M.I.A and of the Sunday school, elders quorum president, priest advisor, ward executive secretary, high priest group leader and stake librarian, a position he served with his sweet wife, Bonnie.

Ron loved baseball and played every week once a week all through his marriage. He coached youth baseball while his sons were young. He loved boats and they raised their children on Lake Powell.

Ron and Bonnie moved to St. George after he retired. They had enjoyed a vacation condo for 17 years prior to them moving here. They always felt St. George was a nice place to live, especially with no snow!

Ron’s favorite scripture is found in the Doctrine and Covenants 4:1-7.

Ron was always the most devoted husband and father. Ron has devoted his life to his family and the church. He has always exemplified Christ-like love to all he came in contact with. By his special example he has taught us self-confidence, hard work, honesty and to love the Lord. He has a testimony of Jesus Christ and the truthfulness of the Gospel.

He was always a good provider and supporter of family. He was always there to cheer his grandchildren on. Ron was a leader, a great organizer, planner, hard worker and very disciplined. He loves to whistle and always had a song on his sweet lips. Ron’s motto was: “We must always have hope.”

Ron was the most giving and generous man who dedicated his life completely to his family. He wanted to make everything special and was always creating magical memories through family parties and vacations. Ron’s family and sweet angel wife brought him the most happiness in this life. He taught us all how to love unconditionally, and his beautiful life legacy will be carried on by his precious beloved family.

We would like to thank Zion Way Hospice for their special care given to Ron and his family during this time.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Landing Ward Chapel, 1095 E. St. James Lane, St. George.

There will be a viewing Saturday prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the chapel.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.