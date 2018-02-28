Deadline approaching for community submissions to symposium on innovation, creativity and research

Innovators, researchers and creative minds are invited to present their ideas at Dixie State University’s "Regional Symposium." The deadline for abstract submission is Monday, March 5, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Offering members of the regional community a forum to present their cutting-edge research, innovation and creative projects, the Dixie State University Undergraduate Research Office’s “Regional Symposium for Innovation, Creativity and Research” is accepting submissions through Monday.

“There are a number of people in the Washington County community who are spearheading new technologies, theories and artistic productions,” Rico Del Sesto, DSU director of undergraduate research, said. “This event will be an ideal venue for our community to gather and share their exciting discoveries and ideas.”

Projects may be presented in various formats, including lectures, posters, presentations and displays. All members of the community and surrounding region are invited to submit and participate in the symposium.

The deadline for abstract submission is midnight March 5. The symposium will take place from 1-6 p.m. on April 6 in the Snow Math & Science Center on the Dixie State campus. Submissions and entrance to the event are both free and open to the public.

In addition to giving community members the opportunity to present their work on a regional platform, the symposium will also help them form professional partnerships. Scholars will have the opportunity to network and collaborate beyond the classroom, fostering relationships between the campus and community and building new partnerships within and across academic disciplines.

“The Regional Research Symposium is a great way to strengthen connections across the community and enhance collaborative efforts that spark innovation and creativity,” Del Sesto said.

During the symposium, local businesses will also host booths to provide information and discuss potential career opportunities.

Abstracts may be submitted here. For more information, go to the DSU symposium webpage or email research@dixie.edu.

