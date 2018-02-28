Police: 2 men escape serious injury after pickup destroyed following peek at phone

Rescuers use hydraulic tools at the scene of a collision involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a semitractor with a flatbed trailer, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 28, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Both occupants of a new pickup truck escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the driver drifted off the right side of the road and struck the back of a semitractor trailer parked on the shoulder.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. near 4660 West on state Route 56. A white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with two occupants was westbound on SR-56.

“The driver looked down at his phone and drifted off to the right,” Womack said.

The force of the impact caused the Chevrolet pickup truck to spin around and go off the road on the opposite side. Its front and passenger side were heavily damaged, and rescuers needed to use hydraulic tools to free the male passenger in the front seat from the wreckage, Womack said.

Despite the damage to the vehicle, however, injuries to both men were reportedly minor. The driver was taken by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for medical treatment, while the passenger was transported from the scene by private vehicle for evaluation.

The semitractor’s flatbed trailer sustained moderate damage to its rear, and the force of the collision ripped one of the trailer’s tires from its rim. The semitractor was not occupied at the time, Womack said.

No citations were issued, Womack said, adding that the driver did receive a written warning for unsafe lane travel.

Womack called it “amazing” no one was seriously injured or killed in the collision.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews