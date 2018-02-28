Police warn public to lock car, remove valuables after string of thefts

Photo by Shanecotee/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Amid a string of car burglaries reported over the last 24 hours, and similar crimes reported almost daily, police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

On Tuesday four automobile burglaries were reported to the Cedar City Police Department, three of which occurred in the space of just over an hour, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

“These were all unlocked cars with valuables in them,” he said.

Three of the vehicle burglaries occurred between 10 a.m. and 11:19 a.m., while the fourth was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the incidents are related, Womack said, adding “the four yesterday were all in the same neighborhood.”

Additionally, police have received at least one vehicle burglary report daily for the past several days, making it even more important for citizens to make sure they lock their vehicles.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley added that vehicle burglaries are a “common crime that officers deal with daily and many of these crimes could be avoided if people just secured their vehicle.”

“Don’t be an easy target,” she said.

Similar warnings have been released in other parts of Utah as well.

It only takes seconds to break into a vehicle and theft from cars is more common than some may think. There are ways to protect a vehicle and valuables, including these tips from Insurance Hub:

Lock the doors and close the windows; this may seem obvious but make it a habit to double check that you have done it.

Keep car neat and tidy – thieves may believe there are valuables among the mess.

Stow cords and adaptors out of sight and remove tell-tale signs.

Hide any valuables, or better yet, avoid keeping valuables in the car.

Never leave the car running.

Park in well-lighted areas.

Get a car alarm and theft deterrents.

“The people in our communities have better opportunities to prevent their cars from being stolen or burglarized than we as officers could ever expect to have,” Randy Sutton, 33-year police veteran and national spokesman for The American Council on Public Safety, once said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

