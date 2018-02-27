Willard Lester Thompson

July 6, 1935 — Feb. 18, 2018

Willard “Bill” L. Thompson, 82, was called home by his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. He was born July 6, 1935, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bill grew up in Manitou Springs, Colorado with his mother, Leona Bell Finely, sister, Dorothy Gramer and older brother, George Thompson. Bill joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served his country proudly for nine years.

Bill married Jacqueline Marie Scazzola in 1955 in Raton, New Mexico. After leaving the Air Force in 1963, Bill and Jackie moved to Southern California where they raised their five children. Bill took up jogging in his 40s and ran (and finished) nine Los Angeles Marathons. He retired at the age of 55 and moved from Southern California to St. George with his second wife, Kathleen.

Golfing and trips to their cabin filled most of Bill and Kathy’s time although vacations to visit children and grandchildren were a top priority.

After receiving Christ as his Lord and savior at the age of 67. Bill fellowshipped and served the Lord faithfully at Calvary Chapel, St George.

Willard L. Thompson is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons: James, Robert and Jeffery; daughter, Karen; and stepchildren: Kathy, Claudia, Wendell and Rex. Bill and Kathleen have been blessed with 33 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren between their two families.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, at 11 am at Calvary Chapel St George, 3922 Pioneer Road, St George, Utah.

Reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

Graveside service with military honors will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

