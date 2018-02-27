Failure-to-yield crash backs up traffic on St. George Boulevard

A Hyundai sedan is damaged after a black pickup truck turned in front of it, causing the crash on St. George Boulevard in St. George, Utah, Feb. 27, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An already busy St. George Boulevard was backed up even more after a crash at the intersection with 1000 East Tuesday afternoon.

A black pickup truck failed to yield while turning left onto St. George Boulevard, causing a westbound Hyundai sedan to smash into it shortly after 3 p.m, said St. George Police Officer Michael Christensen.

There were no injuries, but both vehicles were so severely damaged, they needed to be towed from the scene.

“The at-fault vehicle was turning on a blinking yellow light — a yellow arrow,” Christensen said. “The (Hyundai) had a green light, and the person turning left turned in front of it.”

A citation was issued to the driver of the pickup truck for failing to yield.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

