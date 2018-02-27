Groundbreaking set for $1.2M animal shelter in Cedar City

Small dog lies on the floor. Undated. | Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — When animal control officers respond to a call, what the public doesn’t see is behind the scenes.

The Cedar City Animal Control division works to adopt stray and abandoned pets. They’ve done such a good job that the city’s shelter is now considered a no-kill shelter.

Now the city is breaking ground on a $1.2 million animal shelter and adoption center. The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony March 5 at noon.

The main shelter building, originally designed as a coal storage facility, is more than 60 years old. There are three separate buildings that make up the animal shelter. Staff’s offices and the area where they meet the public are separate from the shelter. This poses problems during the cold and wet months of the year. Not only is the current shelter difficult to maintain, it will not serve Cedar City well as the city grows.

Cedar City has purchased property near the current animal shelter where a new shelter will be located. The building will be approximately 6,500 square feet with plenty of space to meet current needs and to accommodate future growth. The entire facility will be housed in one building and it will include design features mentioned above.

A citizen group is raising money to build the shelter, and they will soon kick off a fundraising campaign.

Event details

What: Groundbreaking for Cedar City’s animal shelter and adoption center.

When: Monday, March 5 at noon.

Where: 1305 W. Kitty Hawk Dr. Cedar City.

Details: Click here for more information on the new shelter.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews