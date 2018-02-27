Southern Utah University presents visual storytelling with award-winning journalist

Image of photojournalist Erica Schultz is placed on one of her photos. African Methodist Episcopal Church members visit Nkosi's Haven in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 1, 2017. | Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University and Erika Schultz, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s department of art & design welcomes Erika Schultz, a photojournalist and video storyteller for The Seattle Times, as an Art Insights speaker Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Southern Utah Museum of Art. She will share experiences on community storytelling and finding creativity. Admission is free and open to the public.

Schultz’s work centers on real life stories and human experience. Her images create a storyboard that is honest, eye opening and leaves the viewer with a sense of renewed awareness and knowledge.

“At our publication, we work to document community stories with universal themes to help people better understand one another,” Schultz said. “We believe documentary photography provides a proof of history, and records some of our society’s most challenging issues and beautiful moments.”

Pictures of the Year International presented Schultz an award of excellence for Newspaper Photographer of the Year. Her video work with Corinne Chin won second place for Individual Multimedia Portfolio in National Press Photographers Association’s 2017 Best of Photojournalism Awards, as well as an honorable mention for Cliff Edom’s New America Award. Her work has also been recognized by the Casey Medals for Meritorious Journalism, National Edward R. Murrow Awards, The Alexia Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, as well as being a finalist for the 2010 and 2013 ASNE Community Service Photojournalism award.

“Erika is one of the most talented and hard-working photographers I know. Her passion for telling stories runs deep and drives her to follow a story wherever it leads – even if that is some far-flung foreign land,” Benjamin Kirkby, assistant professor of graphic design said.

“On the outside, Erika is as down-to-earth as it gets. Inside, however, she is a driven, consummate professional whose incredible talents come as a direct result from her never settling for ‘good enough’. In addition to her amazing photography – which has earned her numerous awards, including a Pulitzer – Erika’s raw love of her craft is inspiring to witness.”

Beyond her work with The Seattle Times, Schultz works as a part-time faculty member at the University of Washington. She serves on the Western Washington Board of the Society of Professional Journalists and is the co-founder of NW Photojournalism.

Event details

What: Art Insights presentation by Erika Schultz, photojournalist for the Seattle Times.

When: Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: Free admission, all are invited to attend. For more information, click here.

