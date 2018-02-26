Early morning fire destroys Central home, injures homeowner

A home in Central was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, Central, Utah, Feb. 26, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Steve Haluska, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Most mornings in the small rural town of Central are quiet and relaxing. Not so Monday morning as a fire destroyed a home on Christie Lane, burning the homeowner and causing him to be sent to the hospital.

Central Fire Chief Steve Haluska said the fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at the home at 187 E. Christie Lane after the homeowner awoke to flames and smoke. The first crews arrived at 4:45 and reported the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Units responded from Central, Veyo, Brookside, Enterprise and Dammeron Valley. While the main flames were knocked down by 5:20 a.m. the fire had caused nearby trees to catch on fire as well, Haluska said, sending sparks and flaming debris down the street and threatening nearby homes. No damage was reported to other structures.

The homeowner was burned while trying to escape the flames. Haluska said, and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George and later taken by Intermountain Life Flight to University Medical Center’s burn unit in Las Vegas. His condition was unknown at the time of this report.

Haluska said the home was a complete loss, estimating the damage to the home and contents at $300,000. A garage on the property with a vehicle in it did not burn; however a four-wheeler in front of the house was “burned to the ground,” the chief said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, Haluska said. Units were on scene until Monday afternoon making sure any hot spots were out and there was no hot or burning debris from nearby trees. About 20 firefighters responded to the fire.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman