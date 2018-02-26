Sports medicine trainers from St. George recognized at state awards

Medicine balls in a gymnasium. Undated | Photo courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Athletic Trainer Association recently held its winter business meeting at Southern Utah University. Nearly 100 athletic trainers from all over the state attended, and several Intermountain sports medicine trainers and leaders were recognized for their exceptional work in 2017.

Rhett Farrer, Intermountain Sports Medicine Physical Therapist and Athletic Trainer, was named Utah’s 2017 Athletic Trainer and Administrator of the Year award. Mike Tolman, Intermountain Sports Medicine Athletic Trainer at Dixie High School, was awarded High School Athletic Trainer for 2017.

“Rhett was honored for his outstanding leadership in guiding our teams in the pursuit of exemplary clinical care, service excellence and safety,” Ted Hugunin, director of rehab services and sports medicine, said. “Rhett has always been an advocate for the student athlete and committed to team-based care, which are at the heart of our program’s vision. He is most deserving of this award.”

Farrer is from St. George, married to Kimberly, and has three children. He started his career at Dixie Regional Medical Center in 1991, before coming to Cedar City Hospital in 2014 as the sports medicine manager. He leads a team of 25 athletic trainers in the southern Utah area for Intermountain Healthcare, which includes Iron County, Washington County, Dixie State University and Southern Utah University.

Farrer played basketball for the College of Eastern Utah, before going to the University of Colorado, where he obtained his physical therapy degree. He finished his athletic training degree at the University of Utah. Farrer says he loves Southern Utah and taking care of the student athletes, both at the high school and university settings.

“I didn’t even know that I had been nominated until just before the meeting,” Farrer said. “I am grateful to be able to have worked with Mike Tolman, among the many other outstanding athletic trainers and leaders. We have an all-star team of athletic trainers here in southern Utah!”

Tolman has been married to his wife Kathryn for 27 years. They h​ave three daughters and one grandson. He lives by the saying, “Be where you’re supposed to be, when you are supposed to be there, doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Tolman was not able to make it to the award ceremony, but said he was excited to learn he had been awarded Athletic Trainer of the Year. “It is an honor to be recognized by my peers,” Tolman said. “I’m just doing what I’ve always wanted to do.”

