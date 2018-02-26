March is Red Cross month; where you can help by donating blood

ST. GEORGE —During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son.

“If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to help:

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites to allow for more donors to make an appointment to give.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to avoid longer wait times.

Those unable to give can still help by encouraging others to give through a “SleevesUp” virtual blood drive, giving of their time through volunteerism or making a financial donation to support Red Cross humanitarian work across the country and around the world.

Upcoming blood drives in Washington County

Friday, March 2:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, March 5:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7:

Where: Valley Chapel, 3040 W. Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

Time: 1:30-7 p.m.

Thursday March 8:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 1-6:30 p.m.

Where: Main Street Chapel, 82 N. Main St., Washington.

Time: 1:30-7 p.m.

Friday, March 9:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, March 12:

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 15:

Where: Green Valley Stake Center, 124 N. Valley View Drive, St. George.

Time: 1:30-7 p.m.

Upcoming blood drives in Kane County

Wednesday, March 14:

Where: Kaibab South Chapel, 604 S. 100 East, Kanab.

Time: 1:30-7 p.m.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.

