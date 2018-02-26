Ballet West to bring ‘Works from Within’ to Dixie State University

Ballet West’s Chelsea Keefer performs a number. The company will perform at Dixie State University on March 1 as part of the institution’s Celebrity Concert Series. Undated | Photo courtesy of Beau Pearson, Ballet West, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s “Celebrity Concert Series” is bringing Ballet West to Southern Utah for the company’s first performance in St. George in more than 20 years.

Ballet West will present the repertory program “Works from Within,” which features four world-premiere works choreographed by company artists and will take place March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center.

“I am thrilled to present our art form in St. George,” Adam Sklute, Ballet West artistic director, said. “Being able to tour this program to St. George and beyond gives us a chance to expand people’s horizons in limitless ways. I am excited by the four choreographers’ ideas, which will produce fascinating works.”

Several company dancers presented short treatments of the works the fall, and Sklute selected these four to be expanded into a full evening’s repertoire. With inventive, bold and experimental performances, audiences will see the choreographer’s explorations into their art.

In “But A Dream,” principal artist Emily Adams created an introspective work for eight dancers to excerpts from “Man on Wire” by Michael Nyman. This is Adams’ third work commissioned by Ballet West.

Soloist Katlyn Addison’s “Hidden Voices” uses Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 “American,” which was inspired by African American spiritual music. Repeated humming throughout the ballet is homage to the inspiration of the work. This is Addison’s second commission for Ballet West.

For the creation of “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” which is set to music by Philip Glass, principal artist Adrian Fry was inspired by the classic story from Hans Christian Andersen. Fry has created works around the country, and this is his fourth commission for Ballet West.

“’68,” staged by first soloist Christopher Sellars, is a colorful tribute to choreographer Michael Kidd and the pop culture of 1968. With a cast of 17, the work features the jazz strains of Gil Evans and costuming by Ballet West Costume Shop, based off designs from a 1968 Sears catalog.

Dixie State’s Celebrity Concert Series was established in 1958 and has become synonymous with outstanding yet affordable entertainment. The series continues on March 13, when it hosts the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Keeping alive the legacy of the best-selling recording artist from 1939 to 1943, the Glenn Miller Orchestra honors the swing music of the American big band musician, arranger, composer and bandleader.

Tickets to Ballet West’s Celebrity Concert Series performance are $30 and are available online, by calling 435-652-7800 or purchasing them at the door.

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s “Celebrity Concert Series” featuring Ballet West.

When: Thursday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Tickets are $30 and available online, by calling 435-652-7800 or purchasing them at the door.

