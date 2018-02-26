News short: Power outage planned for The Ledges

Written by Mori Kessler
February 26, 2018
ST. GEORGE – A power outage has been scheduled for the Ledges for Tuesday afternoon.

The outage is set for 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, according a Facebook post from the city of St. George Energy Services Department. The outage will only affect city power customers in the Ledges area.

Rene Fleming, water and energy customer service manager for the city of St. George, said the reason for the planned outage is due to the installation of some new equipment and has been planned for a while now.

Aside from the installation of upgrade to the power system, other reasons a schedule outage may occur include maintenance and new construction.

The city’s Energy Services Department can be reached at 435-627-4800.

