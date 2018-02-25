Cooler weather doesn’t slow down rugby fans at Snow Canyon

Written by Andy Griffin
February 25, 2018
Snow Canyon vs. Olympus, Rugby, St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon rugby hosted one of its biggest tournaments of the year, the Ra Puriri Invitational Friday and Saturday, in southern Utah.

Teams from Arizona, Nevada and Utah competed at the varsity level this weekend, including squads from Red Mountain, Arizona (Phoenix area) and Las Vegas, plus teams and players from Olympus, Highland, Herriman and Cedar City and the host Snow Canyon team.

The host Warriors went 2-1 in the tournament, losing to United 20-12, then beating Olympus 36-7 and also drubbing Las Vegas.

St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie was at the Invitational Saturday and filed this photo gallery:

