Exhibition at Southern Utah University to feature works by students

Paper Sculpture by Michelle Allen | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — “Evidence: SUU Department of Art & Design Curriculum Exhibition,” opens Feb. 27 and runs through March 15 at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. This exhibition will showcase over 200 works by Southern Utah University students and cover all areas of the visual arts. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday until 8 p.m. Admission for the museum is free and open to the public.

“An art and design unit may put together a great accreditation self-study and talk about a great program, but the proof is in the pudding, and the pudding, in this case, is the work that the students produce,” Dr. Eric Brown, a professor in the Department of Art and Design, said. “Is it well designed, does it show visual acuity, are they learning good technique, can they synthesize what they have learned into meaningful, authentic work with a personal voice? This exhibition represents the work of each studio class and should show progression in each of these areas from introduction to professional quality work.”

This accreditation process assures students, parents and the public that Southern Utah University adheres to high quality standards based on the latest research and professional practice.

“Accreditation tells our industry partners, potential employers and our graduates that the programs satisfy a rigorous set of requirements, and that our students have been given opportunities to obtain both a strong, well-rounded general education and discipline-specific skills and knowledge in art and design,” Rheana Reeves, associate professor of photography, said.

The National Association of Schools of Art and Design is the only organization recognized by the U.S. State Department to accredit art units. The association’s upcoming review will focus on educational quality, institutional integrity and educational improvements.

“In the ceramics area, the examples on display will give a very abbreviated idea of the variety of forms, techniques, and firing practices offered in our program,” Susan Harris, professor of art, said. “Examples include both functional work and expressive, more sculptural vessels.”

Graphic design will also be featured.

“Unlike most of the studio arts, graphic design is not medium specific,” Associate Professor of art and Department Chair Jeff Hanson said. “Thus guests and evaluators can expect to see works that solve visual communication problems in many formats. They can also see projects that are meant to introduce students to different media, techniques, and processes.”

Event details

What: Evidence: SUU Department of Art & Design Curriculum Exhibition.

When: Feb. 27-March 15, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday until 8 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: The public is invited. Admission is free.

