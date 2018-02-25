Car rolls into brush after driver’s overcorrection on I-15

Written by Joseph Witham
February 25, 2018
A Chevrolet Impala rests in the brush after rolling off Interstate 15 in Mohave County, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was sent to the hospital Sunday evening after rolling his car off Interstate 15 just south of the Utah-Arizona border.

Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the rollover involving a white Chevrolet Impala at approximately 8:40 p.m. near mile marker 28 on northbound I-15.

The driver got too close to the rumble strip on the inside lane and overcorrected to the left, leading to the rollover, Arizona Highway Patrol Trooper Stephen Hughes said.

The driver escaped serious injury.

“He said his shoulder hurts,” Hughes said. “They’re going to transport him to the hospital for precautionary reasons.”

The driver told troopers he didn’t fall asleep and was not on his phone before the crash, Hughes said.

After landing upright in the brush, the car sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

