Letter to the Editor: This is why I will be keeping my guns to protect my family

OPINION — I wrote a letter to the editor of St. George News a few weeks ago on America divided and the aftermath of the tragedy of the Feb. 15 shooting in Florida has shown how divided this nation really has become: One side blaming guns and the other side blaming mental illness.
Perhaps we should be blaming Nikolas Cruz and the culture that produced him. It’s not like guns all of a sudden became widespread. I had guns as an adolescent and every household in my neighborhood had a bunch of guns, even semiautomatic rifles like Cruz used to kill 17 of his peers.
So, what is different now? Young men are different. The social norms that protected us all have decayed. Expectations of a free pass into adulthood has changed. Feelings of entitlement have changed. Accountability for actions have changed. Protecting children from everything well into their third decade is a big change.
Of course I blame our cultural decay on the liberals who love power more than truth, diversity more than conformity and labeling more than discussion.
Cruz felt entitled to act out his aggression at any cost with no regard for consequence. Liberal educators have felt undervalued for a long time and they have passed their poison on to young troubled minds.
No amount of gun laws will solve America’s decline. Anyone trying to right the ship is going to encounter enormous pushback.
Liberals are unknowingly creating anarchy. The most liberal pockets in America are full of debt, crime and deviance but the tentacles reach into every corner of our society and the internet allows spread of distorted expectations to vulnerable millennials who reinforce each other against proven norms.
It’s going to be hard to clean things up. Young minds have been indoctrinated with liberal socialist global ideology which has historically failed repeatedly but is still espoused by the left.
For the left to demonize the National Rifle Association while excusing Nikolas Cruz, law enforcement and our schools is blind, but failure to recognize the cultural decline under eight years of liberal rule might be fatal.
Because Cruz personifies the millennial mindset, I will be keeping my guns to protect my family against anarchy.
The democratic process is under attack from the left and civility has given way to protest, resistance and lawlessness. See you on the shooting range.
Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City.
Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them; they do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News.
Email news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
19 Comments
I’m a Liberal. I own guns. I take offense to those who blame this on partisan politics. Raising the ownership age to 21, requiring background checks for all commercial sales (gun shows included), better response to reports of threats – all common sense approaches to a national problem. We need to make it a little harder for mass shooters to get ahold of guns.
AR-15’s have no place in the average person’s possession. If a gun man can shoot 45+ people on an army base (2009) where they store military grade weapons, what makes you think everyone should have access to them? Why do we need them – is Bambi packing? The right to bear arms is in our constitution, but this was long before the automatic rifles were invented.
I support gun ownership. I don’t support assault weapons, mentally ill and/or unbalanced people owning guns. I don’t support guns in schools – l would question whether a cop would mistake a teacher for a shooter… and we have school police. According to TeachingDegree.org, our teachers in George make an average of $35k vs Provo (+10,000) & SLC (+20,000). Before we arm them, let’s pay them a living wage commensurate with their education & pay for supplies, etc.
Pew research study 2016 showed that St George salaries rank 2nd lowest in the nation. We are losing our best & brightest to anywhere else – this is a more pertinent conversation than arming teachers.
There are smart ways to do things- but constantly blaming Liberals for all that’s wrong is short-sighted & ignores a serious issue. We have more in common with each other than we have that divides us. Let’s put aside the anger, blame, childish finger-pointing and allow our kids to get back to learning.
Well if you know guns then you should know an AR-15 IS NOT AN ASSUALT RIFLE! Mr. gun owner what would you consider .223 mini 14 Ruger? We shouldn’t own those either I suppose? You should get educated on weapons before you type!
A lot of this is copied almost word for word from one of the commenters here. Give credit where credit is due, Craig; these aren’t your original ideas.
I do agree with the premise though. Far leftist ideology has become very toxic, with its anything goes mentality and very poor moral direction.
And it isn’t just “the left”. The right wing has been corrupt to the core for as long as I can remember– greed, power and excess is what drives the R party, always trying to screw the little guy.
And this overconnected internet age seems to breed a new social toxicity that I would say isn’t partisan at all. Blaming “the liberals” is a very cliched cop out. It’s actually simpleminded and idiotic.
I should say it’s copied almost word for word from at least two of the commenters here.
But I will say: I suspect the msm’s push for a giant gov’t gun grab has ulterior motives than “saving schoolchildren from gun violence”. MSM has never been shy about pushing this country into massive wars, so we know they aren’t “anti-violence” at the end of the day. Sometimes their agendas are unclear. But msm has proven to have no conscience, so “saving schoolchildren from gun violence” is an absurd agenda coming from them. So you have to wonder what sort of ‘end game’ they’re really pushing.
Hey Craig, you really need to get a grip. Your lack of critical thinking ability is on full display for everyone to see. The blaming of liberalism and the left for most of the problems in American society is truly a pathetic and weak argument. It’s likely too late for you to learn critical thinking skills because you have been imprinted with the dual Conservative curses of “willful ignorance” and “conscientious stupidity”.
Sorry Stevo, there is no such thing as a critical thinking liberal/leftist/Democrat.; sheep cannot think period.
So many trolls on this site spouting clogosphere talking points.
There needs to be an insurance on guns… like cars… then the insurance companies can decide who is just enough to hold weapons… cause the liability of it has created a terror in american society.. this would also cut down on the amounts a guns a owner would want to possess… the cost to pay a monthly insurance on multiple guns would evntually eat a hole in someones pocket… also every gun owner should be allowed to sell the guns back to manufacturer at no loss to pocket.. this would cut the sale to people on craigslist and tradio… the idea of a full coverage insurance on guns isnt a bad idea… the fact it is harder to get helth insurance than it is to get a gun is ridiulous..
“The democratic process is under attack by liberals….” claims Craig Davis, the writer of this letter. I’m sorry to hear that that this person is so paranoid that he sees liberals under every rock and behind every bush. Today I could not think of few politicians or groups who really identifies itself as a liberal. Bernie Saners is the only one that comes to mind, but not many people pay attension to him, so I don’t really think he is attacking our democracy. Can any of our readers name a few other liberals who are threateing us? I’d like to hear some names here. I think any threat to our democracy is coming from big money like the Koch Brothers and other greedy special interest groups. People in our current government who collude or collaborate with the Russians are probably the greater threat to our democracy rather than nameless “liberals”.
The logic expressed here would be hilarious if it wasn’t the symptom of our worst issues. Specifically, your statements value party over substance and truth or said differently you stance is about the power in constantly blaming the “other side.”
First, you state “Of course I blame our cultural decay on the liberals who love… labeling more than discussion”. Then you go onto grossly stereotype and label: liberal socialist global ideology, Liberal educators, cultural decline under eight years of liberal rule, millennial mindset, etc. Your essay exemplifies the the content of your aforementioned criticism. Its a lazy rhetoric that shortcuts civil discourse in favor of personal bias. Instead of giving detailed, thoughtful, nuanced ideas for readers to digest you feed the worst of partisan demagoguery with prejudicial and sloppy language. It leaves a critical thinker wondering if you have any evidence to support your narrow ideology.
Would love to see the evidence that Cruz’s educators were liberal. Please do share. And recognize, the simple gross-generalizations about liberal academia won’t fulfill that expectation. We need to see that you actually have evidence to back up your strong assertion that about said specific blame. (What you have done is similar to conflating weather with climate)
Also, I have yet to see anyone, nonetheless everyone of one political ideology relieve Cruz of the accountability that lays at his feet.
I am curious how democracy and civility are inconsistent with protest and resistance. As I understand it, our country was founded on both of those strategies and actually justifies the 2nd Amendment. The fact is we wouldn’t have some of the most humane democratic qualities without protest and resistance. Your logic is the same rationalization that MLK Jr criticized in his Letter from Birmingham Jail, ie being “more devoted to “order” than to justice.”
If you truly value civil discourse than I recommend no longer engaging in such bigoted rhetoric and actually work with others you disagree with instead of demonizing such broad swaths of society.
I think its fair to end with two quotes from that Letter given its Black History Month and MLK Jr remains a prophetic voice:
“Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and establish such creative tension that a community that has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. … Just as Socrates felt that it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myths and half-truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal, we must we see the need for nonviolent gadflies to create the kind of tension in society that will help men rise from the dark depths of prejudice and racism to the majestic heights of understanding”
“One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that “an unjust law is no law at all.”
Please stop letting this idiot write articles, he is so far to the right he makes Fox news look good. Stick to your plastic surgery career.
Craig, the biggest threat to our “democratic process” is the piece of crap occupying the White House, whom you inexplicably revere.
There are many areas in our society that require showing a level of competance before engaging in an activity. For instance:
* Barbers and hair-stylists need to show their competance by taking a test and getting a state license.
* Radio amatuers (Hams) can’t broadcast without demonstrating that they know what they are doing and obtaining a license.
* You need a to take a test and obtain a driver’s license before driving a car.
* Electricians, plumbers, and building contractors require certification.
* Even our soldiers must qualify with a weapon before using it.
And there are many more such activities requiring a similar show of competence.
Don’t take away guns. Just require some proof of competance for those purchasing them.
But we can’t accurately compare Constitutional rights with externalities like professional certifications. They just aren’t the same and ultimately have different legal frameworks. Its also why the health insurance mandate was never appropriately compared to auto insurance (I can choose not to buy a car but had no choice in birth or body).
… and doesn’t the second amendment say “a well-regulated militia”? Not a militia of deviants, crazies, mentally ill, and and general jerks.
If we could rid the world of liberals and leftists the violent crime rate would be almost non-existent.
What world are you living in? The last person who had ideas like yours killed millions of Jews. Go make a cake for your klan meeting.
My grandmother always said we should count our blessings.
I’m thankful that most gun owners are not crazy, nuts, whacko, lunatics or whatever term you would use for someone who would wantanly murder innocent, unarmed people. That would be a serious public issue in need of a solution.
Instead, most gun owners are decent, respectful, even God-honoring citizens of our great nation. We should encourage them to legally arm themselves against the handful of crazy.