Letter to the Editor: This is why I will be keeping my guns to protect my family

OPINION — I wrote a letter to the editor of St. George News a few weeks ago on America divided and the aftermath of the tragedy of the Feb. 15 shooting in Florida has shown how divided this nation really has become: One side blaming guns and the other side blaming mental illness.

Perhaps we should be blaming Nikolas Cruz and the culture that produced him. It’s not like guns all of a sudden became widespread. I had guns as an adolescent and every household in my neighborhood had a bunch of guns, even semiautomatic rifles like Cruz used to kill 17 of his peers.

So, what is different now? Young men are different. The social norms that protected us all have decayed. Expectations of a free pass into adulthood has changed. Feelings of entitlement have changed. Accountability for actions have changed. Protecting children from everything well into their third decade is a big change.

Of course I blame our cultural decay on the liberals who love power more than truth, diversity more than conformity and labeling more than discussion.

Cruz felt entitled to act out his aggression at any cost with no regard for consequence. Liberal educators have felt undervalued for a long time and they have passed their poison on to young troubled minds.

No amount of gun laws will solve America’s decline. Anyone trying to right the ship is going to encounter enormous pushback.

Liberals are unknowingly creating anarchy. The most liberal pockets in America are full of debt, crime and deviance but the tentacles reach into every corner of our society and the internet allows spread of distorted expectations to vulnerable millennials who reinforce each other against proven norms.

It’s going to be hard to clean things up. Young minds have been indoctrinated with liberal socialist global ideology which has historically failed repeatedly but is still espoused by the left.

For the left to demonize the National Rifle Association while excusing Nikolas Cruz, law enforcement and our schools is blind, but failure to recognize the cultural decline under eight years of liberal rule might be fatal.

Because Cruz personifies the millennial mindset, I will be keeping my guns to protect my family against anarchy.

The democratic process is under attack from the left and civility has given way to protest, resistance and lawlessness. See you on the shooting range.

Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City.

