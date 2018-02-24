St. George Eye Center awards ‘Excellence in Health Sciences Scholarship’ to 3 area high school seniors

Top left from L-R: Dr. Jason Hendrix, Palmer Lee-Mesa and Dr. Snow Slade pose for a photo during a scholarship presentation at Hurricane High School, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 16, 2018. Top right from L-R: Brynn Eardley and Dr. Snow Slade pose for a photo during a scholarship presentation at Dixie High School, St. George, Utah, Feb. 7, 2018. Bottom right from L-R: Dr. Snow Slade, Saselah Rae Goulding and Dr. Jason Hendrix pose for a photo during a scholarship presentation at Desert Hills High School, St. George, Utah, Jan. 24, 2018 | Top photos by Hollie Reina, bottom photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, all St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Doctors and staff of the St. George Eye Center awarded scholarships to three Washington County high school seniors between January and February. The scholarships were given to students from Desert Hills, Dixie and Hurricane high schools who exhibited an interest in pursuing higher education and/or careers in the health sciences.

Recipients of the Excellence in Heath Sciences Scholarship were Saselah Rae Goulding from Desert Hills High School, Brynn Eardley from Dixie High School and Palmer Lee-Mesa from Hurricane High School.

Each of the three students received a $1,000 scholarship to help them as they pursue their higher education and explore the health sciences.

The scholarships were given the first of this year. Students wishing to apply for the scholarship were required to fulfill the following criteria:

Student must be a member of the senior class and graduate high school by June 1, 2018.

Student must maintain a 3.8 GPA or higher. Transcripts are required to accompany the application packet.

Student must write an essay no more than 500 words in length detailing his or her interest in the health sciences field and the goals they hope to accomplish in that field.

Students must validate their desire to go into the health sciences field by providing a one-page letter of recommendation from someone (parent, teacher, counselor, et cetera) who is aware of their interest in the health sciences field.

Drs. Jason Hendrix and Snow Slade, along with their staff at St. George Eye Center chose the three recipients based on the criteria and then presented the scholarships to students during halftimes at home basketball games for each of the students’ respective schools.

“People get recognized for a lot of things … we just wanted to recognize students who were excelling in academics,” Hendrix said, “and especially, since we are physicians, in the health sciences field. There’s lots of talented and great students that are interested in the medical field and I think it is a nice opportunity to reward them.”

Slade said the scholarships represent an opportunity for St. George Eye Center to give back to the community and encourage youth to go into a health-related field.

This is the third time St. George Eye Center has offered the Excellence in Health Sciences Scholarship. Scholarships were previously awarded in 2015 and 2017.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Resources

St. George Eye Center | Address: 1054 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-628-4507 | Website

Other locations: Pecan Plaza, 52 S. 850 West Ste. 202A, Hurricane

