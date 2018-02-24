‘Meet the Chamber’ luncheon to feature St. George Acceleration

Meet The Chamber luncheon will be at St. George Acceleration Feb. 28 | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the Chamber luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. George Acceleration. The chamber invites the public to come take a tour, mingle and enjoy free food.

St. George Acceleration creates a comprehensive training environment with a team of exercise physiologists, training protocols and patented equipment catered to individual sports and athletes.

Acceleration provides sports performance resources ranging from slow motion video analysis, laser timing systems, upper and lower body resistance bands/cords, to a suspension floor with recessed plyometric anchors.

Each program also includes intense work on a super treadmill with a top speed of 30 mph and incline capabilities of up to 40 percent.

Visit the St. George Acceleration website for more information.

Event details

What: Meet the Chamber Luncheon at St. George Acceleration.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: St. George Acceleration, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, Lower Level, St. George.

Admission: No reservations necessary.

