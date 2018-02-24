St. George tech company TCN moves to new headquarters, plans to double workforce

Southern Utah-based TCN's new headquarters at 162 N. 400 East in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of TCN, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Telecommunications technology company TCN has moved to a new headquarters in downtown St. George to accommodate plans to double its workforce.

Established in St. George nearly 20 years ago, TCN provides cloud-based call center technology for businesses worldwide. The company’s new headquarters is located just off St. George Boulevard on the second floor of the building at 162 N. 400 East.

The company moved from its previous location on the corner of Dixie Drive and Valley View Drive to provide the additional space needed for a significant expansion of operations in Southern Utah.

The majority of the company’s current 70 employees are based in St. George with some smaller offices in Salt Lake City and New Jersey.

“This is our headquarters, and we anticipate 90 percent of the new jobs to be right here in St. George,” TCN Chief Marketing Officer Mckay Bird said.

The company employs people in an array of positions in development, account management, sales, administration, accounting, marketing and human resources, serving more than 2,000 customers.

“Most new positions will probably be available in account management, sales and development,” TCN’s certified public accountant Adam Bird said.

The hiring push will occur within a period of about one year.

One of TCN’s primary hiring pools is Dixie State University, from which many of its current employees graduated or are currently attending.

“It’s a perfect place for us to pull talent from the local college, and we do occasionally bring people in from other areas; but if we can find it here, we’re perfect,” TCN founder and CEO Terrell Bird told St. George News.

TCN works with the university to provide students and other potential applicants with informational luncheons, youth code camps and mini job fairs for undergraduates studying engineering, computer science, information technology, marketing or business.

“We have lots of employees who started while they’re in school or are currently in school,” Adam Bird said. “We fully support our employees being educated.”

Terrell Bird said the company strives to provide an enjoyable workspace with regular get-togethers and company-provided lunches.

“The people we employ can support families on their salary,” Terrell Bird said, “and there are opportunities for growth – higher salaries, more money, good benefits.”

The company was founded in Southern Utah in part for its proximity to the various outdoor activities available in the region.

“We’re here because we like Southern Utah,” Adam Bird said. “This is where we live, this is where we play and this is where we like to work.”

The company’s decision to stay in St. George while it expands its operations is good news for Southern Utah’s economy, Jeriah Threlfall, executive director of St. George Area Economic Development, said.

“The St George area is a great place for businesses to thrive and companies like TCN realize that and are an important part of our local economy,” he said. “Their success will help to create and foster the success of other companies in our area. We are excited that they have decided to expand and that they are doing so here in Washington County.”

TCN was founded when its primary tech,Voice over Internet Protocol, was just in its infancy.

“It was something a lot of bigger telecom companies were thinking ‘We don’t know if it’s going to work,’” Adam Bird said. “But Terrell came to the conclusion that it will get to the point where you can make Voice over IP work – things that were being done on expensive hardware could be done simply by software and code.”

Using the budding tech, the company started by offering its clients automated messaging services.

“From that beginning,” Adam Bird said, “TCN has continually developed its product into full-featured, call center software.”

The software includes tools for automated service, live telephone agents and workforce management. TCN’s software is used by banks, schools, collection agencies and marketing and customer service companies, such as Convergys.

The sale of its software to its worldwide clientele has resulted in strong profit margins for the company, allowing it to operate independently, Terrell Bird said.

“We grew bootstrap from the ground up. We had lots of opportunities to take outside financing and funding – we didn’t go that route. We focused on our foundation of technology, and slowly but surely we’ve grown.”

