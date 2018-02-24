Shuttle bus crashes on I-15 in northern Utah

The scene of a shuttle bus crash near Plymouth, Utah, Feb. 24, 2018 | Photo courtesy Brian Champagne via Fox 13 News, St. George News

PLYMOUTH — One person was injured Saturday afternoon after a shuttle bus struck a guardrail and tipped over on Interstate 15.

Trooper Jared Cornia with the Utah Highway Patrol told Fox 13 the crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on I-15 near the exit at milepost 393, just north of the town of Plymouth in Box Elder County.

The bus is from the company Salt Lake Express, which operates routes spanning from Idaho to Las Vegas, including stops in Cedar City and St. George.

There were six passengers and a driver inside, UHP said. One woman suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was briefly stuck in the bus, as her injuries prevented her from exiting the vehicle. There were no other injuries reported.

The bus crashed into a guardrail, and the impact ripped out 250 feet of cable barrier in the median. The bus also did damage to a concrete barrier as it slid to a stop.

“If it wouldn’t have been for that guardrail they would have gone right between the two bridge decks, and it would have been a much worse casualty,” UHP Sgt. Brian Nelson said.

Nelson said after speaking with witnesses and passengers they believe fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by MARK GREEN, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.