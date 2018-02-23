Left-turn collision on Dixie Drive injures 2

Aftermath of a left-turn collision on Dixie Drive that injured two people, St. George, Utah, Feb. 23, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A left-turn crash on Dixie Drive just south of the Sunset Boulevard intersection injured two people and left northbound lanes partially blocked Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a white 2004 Volvo SUV was northbound on Dixie Drive heading toward the intersection. At the same time, a silver 2007 Cadillac CTS was facing southbound in the center turning lane.

Traffic in the lane closest to the middle lane had stopped, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said, so the driver of the Cadillac, an 82 year woman, began to make a left turn across the northbound lanes.

“She began making a left-hand turn in front of the stopped traffic in the Number 1 lane and didn’t see the Volvo going northbound in the Number 2 lane,” Trombley said.

The Volvo collided with the Cadillac resulting in the occupants of the Volvo, a 34-year-old woman and her son, being injured. The woman reportedly had a broken wrist while her son injured his arm in some fashion.

Airbags deployed in both cars, Trombley said, and the cars had to be towed from the scene.

The Number 2 lane was blocked as police and other responders dealt with the scene, with northbound traffic backing up as it worked its way around the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, Trombley said.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

