Letter to the Editor: Gun rights vs. gun disarmament; we should certify a US Militia

OPINION — A short while after reading a well-written article by St. George News columnist Kat Dayton, entitled: “Here & there: My unexpected conversation with my kids; what to do in a school shooting,” I randomly came across an interesting short video about “Mass Shootings in the United States.” It mentions the shootings in our recent history that have occurred in Las Vegas; Newtown, Connecticut (Sandy Hook); Aurora, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Orlando, Florida; and San Bernardino, California.
The writer James Fallow states that other advanced societies have chosen to deal with this threat, but no advanced society (except this one) keeps having gun massacres.
Fallow adds that no single reform, from better background checks, to limits on ammunition or on weapons designed for soldiers on the battlefield, can prevent every possible attack. But their combined effect, when tried everywhere else on Earth, has had undeniable impact. America adapts to other problems, realities and possibilities – but not this one. This is who we are.
This video made me realize that perhaps, via social media, we are systematically being pushed into taking the drastic measures that will inevitably disarm our citizens and therefore leave us potentially vulnerable to attack by foreign/domestic enemies.
So many have always argued that our Second Amendment gives us the uninfringeable right to keep and bear arms. Yet that right is preceded by the mention of being part of a well-regulated militia.
So, as a hypothetical compromise to the issue of gun rights versus gun disarmament, I propose that the United States can adapt to this problem by passing legislation to actually form a well-regulated militia.
Our soldiers, law enforcement and commercial security personnel all go through specialized training and certification that allows them to keep and bear their arms. Private citizens could be required to pass a more detailed background check, written exam and training course to receive a similar certification.
Everyone who receives certification could now be sworn in as an official member of a “United States Militia” but only after stating that they solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. Anyone who has “a problem” with doing so, would be denied certification and, therefore, be denied the privilege of possessing a firearm. Every USM member would also be certified for concealed carry at that time.
- Every private individual who is currently in the possession of ANY firearm could be required to become a member of the USM.
- No gun shows, public or private, could be allowed to sell or purchase a firearm to a private individual who is not a member of the USM.
- No ammunition could be sold to a private individual who is not a member of the USM.
You need a photo ID to purchase alcohol, tobacco, open a bank account, apply for food stamps, apply for welfare, apply for Medicaid/Social Security, apply for a job, apply for unemployment, rent or buy a house/apply for a mortgage, drive/buy/rent a car, get on an airplane, get married, adopt a pet, adopt a child, rent a hotel room, apply for a hunting/fishing license, pick up a prescription, donate blood – and sometimes even to purchase nail polish or spray paint.
So “why” would it be so bad to need a special photo ID that gives you the right to purchase and possess something that is designed to be a portable, concealable, easy-to-use tool for killing an animal or another person?
Again, this is a hypothetical COMPROMISE. While we cannot infringe on our right to keep and bear arms, we also cannot continue to turn a blind eye toward the threat of gun violence.
Submitted by DAVID RABBITT, Hurricane.
Thank you for your thoughtful letter, but I disagree 100% with the premise.
The 2nd Amendment exists for a single reason: to allow US citizens to protect themselves against the US government. All other benefits (national defense, self defense, home defense, hunting, sport shooting) are only appendages to that.
Having to register your firearms and have a permit from the US government and permission to be part of their militia entirely hollows out that purpose. Then all they have to do is call off or cancel the militia and anyone still resisting the government is no longer part of the militia, will be labeled an enemy combatant and is no longer viewed as having Constitutional rights.
Thank you for that. Spot on!
If we want to keep our schools in particular safe the very first step is to not make them “gun free zones” by allowing teachers to concealed carry (Utah already allows this). Step 2 is to encourage teachers to carry by paying for their gun training (real gun training, something like Front Sight where you actually learn proper handling and tactics and fire 500+ rounds in a variety of situations, not the legal bull crap worthless classes for a concealed carry permit) during paid time off, and paying them a $250 a year stipend for actively carrying. They should be randomly spot-checked several times a year and if they’re found not to be carrying they lose the stipend. If they’re found to be reckless in their duties (revealing that they’re carrying, bragging, brandishing, etc) they lose their right to participate in the program (probation or permanent, depending on the severity and frequency).
When an angry student knows that many of the teachers are carrying weapons and they’ll likely die before being able to get their revenge or their fame they’ll be MUCH less likely to attack a school. The same goes for a Beslan-style terrorist attack on a school. When you have 15 teachers carrying and one of them chokes the other 14 can step in. When you have 1 security guard and he chokes (like happened in Florida) you have a massacre.
It might come to that, Bri. But I still think it’s a lot to ask of a school teacher; having them train to take on the skills of a policeman. Cops are always going thru firearm training to keep their skills fresh. It adds a very demanding and complex layer to the already demanding job of teaching… Unless it happened to be where I went to HS and jr high– Those were the laziest POS teachers in the world I think, and it was in this state. Total garbage. Could never call their job demanding b/c they hardly worked.
They prob would’ve loved to trot around on campus w/ a loaded gun and ‘play SWAT commando’, since they didn’t care at all for teaching. It’s probably a bad idea……
ridiculous. The whole intended point of a militia would be for it to be separate from the US gov’t(and likely state gov’t), not be part of it. The person has a poor grasp on what the constitution intended for things like this.
actually i don’t know what the constitution intended for ‘militias’
but it’s like brian said above:
“The 2nd Amendment exists for a single reason: to allow US citizens to protect themselves against the US government. All other benefits (national defense, self defense, home defense, hunting, sport shooting) are only appendages to that.”
The thing about people carrying concealed weapons is that someone like the Prophet Bob ( comment ) could be walking around your neighborhood with a loaded gun
you see all the hate filled delusional garbage that he posts here….and the thought of someone like that owning a gun should frighten you !
Good opinion Dave. Mass shootings like the ones you mentioned are happening on a almost weekly basis now. In my opinion i’s because we allow every Tom Dick and Harriet to purchase every type of gun and other weapon imaginable without even the most basic of background checks. It’s harder to rent an apartment in Utah then it is to get a gun and that’s wrong.
Have you ever gone through the process of purchasing a firearm?
It seems that the assault weapons are the problem. So many shots fired in such a short time… If people need guns, limit them to hand guns and single shot rifles. The NRA should support this or change their name to NAWA. National Assualt Weapons Association.
1927 Bath, Michigan. Andrew Kehoe was responsible for the deadliest school massacre in U.S. history; 45 dead, 38 were children. How did he kill all these people? With a bomb, and not all of them that Kehoe set went off.
What story are you reading, we are talking about guns, not bombs. Stay on point here.
How about all of the hypocrites stop the Happy talk.
Maybe a national conversation re our culture is in order. Weapons are merely a tool and 50 or 100 years ago, we had plenty of guns mass shooting were a rarity. Normal, Law-abiding citizens and NRA members (also normal and law-abiding) are not committing this evil.
What is the common denominator of the while young males that have committed the majority of these atrocities?
Maybe we should look at an ever degenerative culture which does not respect or revere its past beyond a few standard tropes. Our culture continues to define deviancy down with the promotion of casual sex, anything goes as long as I’m a bit tipsy and devouring movies like 50 Shades of Grey, the proliferation of access to porn by anyone.
Throw in a growing disrespect for our country’s founding values and those pioneers and settlers that founded and built the country. Throw in the TV narrative that men are buffoons, that masculinity is toxic. Throw in that our boys are being raised by women in the schools and single mothers in the home due to children born out of wedlock. (70%+ black children, 50%+ Hispanic and 30%+ White)
And to top it off, we hear from the news media and the academic institutions that men are not required to raised children. We really are stupid.
Funny, how all the “gun-confiscators” want to come after a constitutionally protected right when there are myriads of studies that demonstrate that pornography is addictive, reorders brain development and emotional responses. Oh, I forgot, having access to porn by anyone with the simple click of a button in a Google search is a right that definitely
The majority if not all were on SRIs or psychotropic drugs due to their parents and/or school teachers diagnosing them as hyper active.
How is that experiment of Mom and Dad working in their cubicles all day, dropping little Johnny off at daycare or school and then experiencing that latch-key afternoon til the parents get home? Are we starting to see the fruits of loneliness, dysfunction and lack of confidence because so many of these boys were raised by someone other than their parents?
As a country, we have chosen to go down the path of moral nihilism and the results are not pretty. Human beings need more stability than a roof over their heads, an iphone and being treated from an early age like they really know something and should be “running the show”
So concerned disarming the public while since Roe vs. Wade, we have killed circa 50 million babies (distinct individuals in the womb of their mother, with separate DNA) because it was inconvenient for the mother.
Collectively, as a nation, we are a bunch of hypocrites and we demonstrated that we really aren’t as smart as our university degrees make us look. Past is prologue and great civilization have reached their zenith (Greece and Rome as only the two most stark examples) and because lazy, decadent, and tired and they were overrun by stronger cultures.
And we wonder why these boys are messed up? They chose to do evil and that is on them. I politely submit that while no man or woman can avoid responsibility for their own actions, we really need to “smell ourselves” from a cultural standpoint and the stink is very strong.
Sorry for the length of the rant. forgot to add that we have abandoned our Christian heritage and moral nihilism has not, does not and will never provide the moral compass to allow a nation to flourish.
I agree mostly. There is a huge lack of morality plaguing this country. I can recognize it plain as day, and I’m an “atheist” or at least an unbeliever. This ‘anything goes’ sort of mentality is a social disease of modern times. It seems millennials have an extreme poor sense of moral direction and most of what they do have comes from the ultra-egalitarian feminized leftist school systems and degenerate pop culture.
I blame the Kardashians. And Justin Beiber, I hate that guy.
If it’s proposed that a “special” license be given to exercise our 2nd Amendment right, maybe it should be proposed we apply for a “special” license or permission to exercise the 5 rights listed in the 1st Amendment also.
Those who want to practice free speech, enjoy a free press, practice religion, peaceably assemble or redress the government of our grievances should get a license to do so. That way we know they have been trained to practice these rights and will also be logged into a special Data Base.
We don’t want just any Knucklehead out there speaking their mind or attending rallies if their not licensed to do so. I’m serious, think about it.
Ridiculous idea for a special 2nd Amendment license. Sheeesh
Well people in America have regressed and to protect the masses, we must limit this “right”. There are too many idiots in our country with access to high powered weapons. The loss of a child’s life is not worth your stupid need to own an AR-15. Besides if the government really wanted to take over our country a state militia is not going to stop them, not a chance in hell.
“Besides if the government really wanted to take over our country”
kind of an absurd thing to say…
