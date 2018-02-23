Letter to the Editor: Gun rights vs. gun disarmament; we should certify a US Militia

Imagined militia badge over background of a gun show. Composite image. Undated. | All images courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

OPINION — A short while after reading a well-written article by St. George News columnist Kat Dayton, entitled: “Here & there: My unexpected conversation with my kids; what to do in a school shooting,” I randomly came across an interesting short video about “Mass Shootings in the United States.” It mentions the shootings in our recent history that have occurred in Las Vegas; Newtown, Connecticut (Sandy Hook); Aurora, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Orlando, Florida; and San Bernardino, California.

The writer James Fallow states that other advanced societies have chosen to deal with this threat, but no advanced society (except this one) keeps having gun massacres.

Fallow adds that no single reform, from better background checks, to limits on ammunition or on weapons designed for soldiers on the battlefield, can prevent every possible attack. But their combined effect, when tried everywhere else on Earth, has had undeniable impact. America adapts to other problems, realities and possibilities – but not this one. This is who we are.

This video made me realize that perhaps, via social media, we are systematically being pushed into taking the drastic measures that will inevitably disarm our citizens and therefore leave us potentially vulnerable to attack by foreign/domestic enemies.

So many have always argued that our Second Amendment gives us the uninfringeable right to keep and bear arms. Yet that right is preceded by the mention of being part of a well-regulated militia.

So, as a hypothetical compromise to the issue of gun rights versus gun disarmament, I propose that the United States can adapt to this problem by passing legislation to actually form a well-regulated militia.

Our soldiers, law enforcement and commercial security personnel all go through specialized training and certification that allows them to keep and bear their arms. Private citizens could be required to pass a more detailed background check, written exam and training course to receive a similar certification.

Everyone who receives certification could now be sworn in as an official member of a “United States Militia” but only after stating that they solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. Anyone who has “a problem” with doing so, would be denied certification and, therefore, be denied the privilege of possessing a firearm. Every USM member would also be certified for concealed carry at that time.

Every private individual who is currently in the possession of ANY firearm could be required to become a member of the USM.

No gun shows, public or private, could be allowed to sell or purchase a firearm to a private individual who is not a member of the USM.

No ammunition could be sold to a private individual who is not a member of the USM.

You need a photo ID to purchase alcohol, tobacco, open a bank account, apply for food stamps, apply for welfare, apply for Medicaid/Social Security, apply for a job, apply for unemployment, rent or buy a house/apply for a mortgage, drive/buy/rent a car, get on an airplane, get married, adopt a pet, adopt a child, rent a hotel room, apply for a hunting/fishing license, pick up a prescription, donate blood – and sometimes even to purchase nail polish or spray paint.

So “why” would it be so bad to need a special photo ID that gives you the right to purchase and possess something that is designed to be a portable, concealable, easy-to-use tool for killing an animal or another person?

Again, this is a hypothetical COMPROMISE. While we cannot infringe on our right to keep and bear arms, we also cannot continue to turn a blind eye toward the threat of gun violence.

Submitted by DAVID RABBITT, Hurricane.

