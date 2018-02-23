St. George Police arrest man on human trafficking charges

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 24-year-old man was arrested in St. George Friday on human trafficking charges.

Authorities responded to Summit Pointe Apartments, 1710 W. 360 North, on a report of prostitution activity late Thursday night, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

An individual reported that Jerome Devon McFadden, of Las Vegas, Nevada, had coerced her to perform prostitution services, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

After traveling to St. George from Las Vegas, McFadden allegedly met with the reporting individual, whose name is not being released, and created an online ad on a website known for advertising prostitution services, the report states.

McFadden allegedly used the individual’s phone to talk to people responding to the sex advertisement and to schedule appointments between the individual and the clients, according to the statement. The individual subsequently performed the sex acts in exchange for money, which McFadden allegedly kept.

“The (individual) had no money on her person or in her residence,” the officer wrote in the statement. “The (individual’s) financial card was also found in Jerome’s possession. Jerome was also found to be carrying a large amount of cash.”

When officers confronted McFadden about the allegations, he “resisted and was given several commands to cooperate, which he refused,” the officer wrote, adding:

It was determined that Jerome (McFadden) had recruited the (individual) into prostitution by use of fraud and coercion. By Jerome creating an online ad, he encouraged, induced or otherwise purposely caused the (individual) to remain a prostitute.

Upon McFadden’s arrest Friday, he was transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing McFadden of second-degree felony human trafficking, third-degree felony exploiting a prostitute and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.

McFadden is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Friday afternoon for his initial appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

