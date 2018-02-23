Police arrest 32-year-old man after finding stolen vehicle at St. George motel

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah man was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Economy Inn and Suites, 525 E. St. George Blvd., on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Ivins City and was found sitting in the motel parking lot, the report states.

Police were advised that Jason William Dittmer, 32, of Ivins, was suspected of stealing the vehicle and that he was in motel room 216, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

Officers knocked on the motel room door and Dittmer emerged, the report states. He initially told police he didn’t want to talk and requested a lawyer.

However, as officers placed him under arrest, Dittmer reportedly told them the keys to the stolen truck were in his front pocket, according to the statement.

Dittmer was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Dittmer of second-degree felony receive or transfer a stolen vehicle.

Dittmer appeared before 5th District Judge John Walton Thursday for his initial appearance. As this report publishes, Dittmer remains in police custody on $10,000 bail pending trial.

According to court documents, Dittmer was arrested in Utah several times in 2017 on drug-related charges.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

