Dixie High School presents Tony Award-winning ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

ST. GEORGE — The musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Dixie High School Arts Department opened the show Thursday night and has additional performances Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is one unforgettable experience. This quirky one-act show centers on a middle school spelling bee and chronicles the experiences of eclectic group of six adolescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping not to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Dixie High School’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” includes improvisation and audience participation and is being performed under the direction of the theater instructor Joshua Scott.

According to a press release from Dixie High School, for the last 20 years Scott has been a fixture in the theater community of Southern Utah, taking part in productions at Dixie State University, Tuacahn and The Stage Door. He is so happy to be able to continue his work with the talented students of Dixie High School.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and $6 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at online or at the door. For more information, call 435-673-4682.

Event details

What: Dixie High School Arts Department production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

When: Feb. 23, 24 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie High School performing arts auditorium, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.

