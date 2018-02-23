Man transported to hospital after being struck by lightning while golfing

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital after he was struck by lightning while golfing Friday afternoon.

A few minutes before 2 p.m. firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to Sunbrook Golf Club at 2366 W. Sunbrook Drive after a call to 911 reported that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf.

Responders found the man unconscious on one of the course’s greens with bystanders and police officers attempting to help him, St. George Fire Capt. Josh Christiansen said.

“It sounded like a neighbor or witness saw it happen and called 911,” Christiansen said, “and then bystanders were alerted and ran to help him.”

Paramedics arrived and quickly transported the unconscious man to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Sunbrook’s assistant superintendent, Joe Manumaleuna, had just left work and was on his way home when he saw the ambulance heading toward the golf course. He turned around and headed back to work.

Manumaleuna said he had never seen a lightning strike leave the type of disruption that was left on the green, where it branched out through the grass and soil.

“I’ve never witnessed anyone being struck by lightning here, but we have seen strikes that have hit the greens,” he said.

The condition of the golfer was not immediately available as this report publishes.

