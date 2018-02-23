Man transported to hospital after being struck by lightning while golfing

Written by Cody Blowers
February 23, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital after he was struck by lightning while golfing Friday afternoon.

A few minutes before 2 p.m. firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to Sunbrook Golf Club at 2366 W. Sunbrook Drive after a call to 911 reported that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf.

Path that lightning took through the ground when a golfer was struck at Sunbrook Golf Club, St. George, Utah, Feb. 23, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers. St. George News

Responders found the man unconscious on one of the course’s greens with bystanders and police officers attempting to help him, St. George Fire Capt. Josh Christiansen said.

“It sounded like a neighbor or witness saw it happen and called 911,” Christiansen said, “and then bystanders were alerted and ran to help him.”

Paramedics arrived and quickly transported the unconscious man to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Sunbrook’s assistant superintendent, Joe Manumaleuna, had just left work and was on his way home when he saw the ambulance heading toward the golf course. He turned around and headed back to work.

Manumaleuna said he had never seen a lightning strike leave the type of disruption that was left on the green, where it branched out through the grass and soil.

“I’ve never witnessed anyone being struck by lightning here, but we have seen strikes that have hit the greens,” he said.

The condition of the golfer was not immediately available as this report publishes.

About the Author

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

4 Comments

  • comments February 23, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    as an “atheist” i’m surprised this hasn’t happened to me…

    • NotSoFast February 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      I suspect your handicap is way too high and your IQ way too low

  • Striker4 February 23, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Not only is his IQ to low. It’s illegal to electrocute the mentally challenged

    • comments February 23, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      just think, dump, a lightning strike might be good for you. All that voltage into your brain might cure you of your autism. but i doubt it will cure you of your stupidity.

