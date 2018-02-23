Family provides update on St. George lightning strike victim’s condition

Path that lightning took through ground when a golfer was struck at Sunbrook Golf Club, St. George, Utah, Feb. 23, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers. St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man who was struck by lightning was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas where he is being treated in the hospital’s burn unit Friday night.

A few minutes before 2 p.m. Justin Hofer was struck by lightning while golfing at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George.

Finding Hofer unconcious on one of the course’s greens, medical responders transported him to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The victim’s wife, Kelcey Hofer, provided additional details on her husband’s condition and the actions taken by bystanders, officers and emergency personnel that she said contributed to her husband’s survival.

Justin Hofer suffered second- and third-degree burns and trauma, and once at the hospital, he was given a CAT scan, which showed no major trauma internally, Kelcey Hofer told St. George News Friday night.

He was then intubated and stabalized before being flown to University Medical Center’s Lions Wound and Burn Care Center in Las Vegas.

“They sent us to UMC in Las Vegas to their burn center to get the best care possible,” Kelcey Hofer said.

Once at UMC, Kelcey Hofer said that she was advised by hospital staff that her husband suffered burns over 20 percent of his body.

However, she said, electrical burns can become worse over time, so the extent of the burns cannot be accurately assessed for up to 48 hours.

Justin Hofer is under sedation at the time of this report and is in stable condition. Hospital staff are running tests and watching for signs of internal damage.

“So far, things look good internally,” Kelcey Hofer said.

After her husband was struck by lightning, Kelcey Hofer said bystanders and friends ran to his aid and began performing CPR and were soon joined by officers who assisted in the effort until paramedics arrived.

“Thank you to all those who have reached out to us and have offered prayers and support, and we love you,” Kelcey Hofer said.

