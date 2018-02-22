New arsenic treatment plant near Gunlock would add water sources for St. George

ST. GEORGE — Plans are in the works for a $10 million arsenic treatment plant near Gunlock that would provide more backup water sources for St. George.
St. George Water Services plans to build the plant on Gunlock Road just south of Gunlock reservoir, Water Services Director Scott Taylor said. The project is slated to begin construction next year, and the estimated $10 million for the building will come out of the water services budget, Taylor said.
Arsenic is a naturally occurring mineral that can harm the human body if exposed to high levels. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has designated if the arsenic level in water is kept at or below 10 parts per billion, it is safe to be used as drinking water.
“Arsenic is found in a lot of groundwater all over,” Taylor said. “An arsenic treatment plant would remove the arsenic out of the water to a safe drinking water standard.”
Out of 11 groundwater wells owned by St. George Water Services near Gunlock, only two have a low enough arsenic level to be considered safe by the EPA, Taylor said. The other nine wells aren’t being used at this time because they have too much arsenic in them, Taylor said.
“We’ve just had to mothball the other nine wells we can’t use,” Taylor said. “We feel like the timing is right to build this plant so we can utilize all of the groundwater over there.”
Right now, the water for St. George that isn’t being produced out of the two wells at the Gunlock water treatment plant is being purchased by St. George Water Services from the Quail Creek Reservoir water treatment plant, Taylor said.
Building an arsenic treatment plant at Gunlock would give more source options for St. George Water Services.
St. George residents will probably not see water rates change after the arsenic treatment plant is completed, Taylor said.
“It costs just as much to treat the water at Quail Creek as it does over here at Gunlock,” Taylor said. “But it provides us a second source — a redundant source — and we’ll obviously be able to produce more water out of Gunlock.”
The plant will also help curb the effects of a possible future drought in Southern Utah, Taylor said. Groundwater sources like the wells at Gunlock are less vulnerable to drought than above-ground water sources like Quail Creek Reservoir.
The arsenic treatment plant is expected to begin construction “this time next year,” Taylor said. It will then take a year to 18 months longer before it is completed.
Arsenic is a scary subject, I don’t feel well, thanks for letting us know =/
The concept of 10 parts per billion is a brilliant lie. If we poison you slowly or safely we wont be responsible because we can just blame it on cancer. Which is what arsenic will do over time if levels are increased. How can one believe the lies these agencies spit? Some EPA misleader says 10ppb is “safe” thats like saying 99% is water and 1% is the crap i took lastnight. They have 10 million to posion us. When will the majority realize everthing gubment touches they destroy and need more money to fix their created choas? Stop funding this adversarial system. The adverse dont care about you. They control you by your consent. Think of the facts here we are. allowing them to reduce poision to feed us poision and are funding this evil act by the idiots total consent. If you get what im saying then stop using their creations aka frn’s. Maximum of law creator controls. Persons and legal tender are created by state. Men are created by the universe stop funding the adverse. If you want cancer keep paying to exist or producing fictiuos paper to prove your dead in this fictious cartoon called hell. open air debters prision for mind. Say no to poision try to recognize the stakes here. Stepout of disneyland its all actors and acts keeping u (their property) safe by causing u dis easement.
i
If they don’t kill you by the water you drink or the food you eat they will kill you with the air you breathe either way your dead !