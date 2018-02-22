New arsenic treatment plant near Gunlock would add water sources for St. George

A new arsenic treatment plant near Gunlock would give St. George more options for water sources. Arsenic is a naturally occurring mineral that can be harmful if too much of it is in drinking water | Photo by mheim3011, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Plans are in the works for a $10 million arsenic treatment plant near Gunlock that would provide more backup water sources for St. George.

St. George Water Services plans to build the plant on Gunlock Road just south of Gunlock reservoir, Water Services Director Scott Taylor said. The project is slated to begin construction next year, and the estimated $10 million for the building will come out of the water services budget, Taylor said.

Arsenic is a naturally occurring mineral that can harm the human body if exposed to high levels. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has designated if the arsenic level in water is kept at or below 10 parts per billion, it is safe to be used as drinking water.

“Arsenic is found in a lot of groundwater all over,” Taylor said. “An arsenic treatment plant would remove the arsenic out of the water to a safe drinking water standard.”

Out of 11 groundwater wells owned by St. George Water Services near Gunlock, only two have a low enough arsenic level to be considered safe by the EPA, Taylor said. The other nine wells aren’t being used at this time because they have too much arsenic in them, Taylor said.

“We’ve just had to mothball the other nine wells we can’t use,” Taylor said. “We feel like the timing is right to build this plant so we can utilize all of the groundwater over there.”

Right now, the water for St. George that isn’t being produced out of the two wells at the Gunlock water treatment plant is being purchased by St. George Water Services from the Quail Creek Reservoir water treatment plant, Taylor said.

Building an arsenic treatment plant at Gunlock would give more source options for St. George Water Services.

St. George residents will probably not see water rates change after the arsenic treatment plant is completed, Taylor said.

“It costs just as much to treat the water at Quail Creek as it does over here at Gunlock,” Taylor said. “But it provides us a second source — a redundant source — and we’ll obviously be able to produce more water out of Gunlock.”

The plant will also help curb the effects of a possible future drought in Southern Utah, Taylor said. Groundwater sources like the wells at Gunlock are less vulnerable to drought than above-ground water sources like Quail Creek Reservoir.

The arsenic treatment plant is expected to begin construction “this time next year,” Taylor said. It will then take a year to 18 months longer before it is completed.

