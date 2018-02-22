Crash prompts warning about left turns through heavy traffic

A Hyundai sedan is damaged after a crash on 3050 East in Washington City, Utah, Feb. 22, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A woman attempting to turn left into heavy congestion on 3050 East in Washington City Thursday ended up in a crash that blocked traffic and heavily damaged two cars.

The woman driving a Hyundai sedan was trying to turn left out of the parking lot near IHOP and Home Depot shortly after 4 p.m., when cars on 3050 East stopped so she could turn, said Ed Kantor, public information officer for the Washington City Police Department. A Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on 3050 East didn’t see the other vehicles stopping because of all the traffic and rammed into the woman’s sedan, he said.

“That area is so bad for congestion and people trying to turn left out of those parking lots,” Ed Kantor said. “Some people try to be courteous and slow down to let people turn left, but that can cause additional hazards because other cars may not stop.”

The woman driving the Hyundai sedan was cited for improper lane travel. Both cars needed to be towed from the scene.

“Drivers need to remember to be cautious when turning left on congested roads like that,” Kantor said.

Washington City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

