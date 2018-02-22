Following brief hiatus, Georgefest returns with a new name, new management and more offerings

This file photo shows a previous "GeorgeFest" event in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by NoahB and courtesy St. George Streetfest, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the past two years the St. George community has come to know “Georgefest,” a family-friendly festival held the first Friday of each month. On March 2 at 6 p.m., the event will return to the heart of downtown with a new moniker – “St. George Streetfest” – as well as a new management team and more features, festivities, food and fun.

Despite some big changes, the event’s mission remains the same: to revitalize the heart of downtown St. George and make it a destination for residents and tourists. The festival showcases downtown businesses, local arts, vendors and food and provides quality activities and entertainment for all ages on Main Street and Town Square. Organizers provide a consistent, clean, safe, outdoor nightlife experience for the entire community.

The times they are a-changin’

Georgefest went on hiatus in December and organizers started working on what city officials were calling a much-needed facelift after receiving some complaints from attendees and business owners.

Desert Pulse Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village featuring jazz musicians the first hour and high-quality bands the remainder of the night. Dancing, beer and wine from 6 p.m. to midnight. $5 cover charge.

Stapley Family Fun Zone featuring jump houses, an obstacle course, ultimate ping pong, pottery, crafts, climbing wall from 6-9 p.m. $5 per wrist band.

Nielson RV Vendor Village from 6-9 p.m. featuring over 30 arts and crafts vendors and retail merchants, tours of RVs and campers and First Friday discounts.

Chef Hog Food Truck Row powered by Tuacahn and featuring food trucks and more from 6-10 p.m.

Main Street Stage and vendors: quality family entertainment and bands from 6-9 p.m. followed by Festival Sounds DJ dance party from 9-10 p.m. Also includes downtown vendors featuring products and great food.

Red Door Dental face painting.

Stone Canyon Eye Care interactive mirror photo booth.

Other activities: trampoline bungee, mechanical bull, magician, hip hop dancers, vocal talent, karaoke.

Vendor opportunities are still available by visiting the St. George Streetfest website.

Fly “Up, Up and Away” on March 2

The inaugural St. George Streetfest event will be themed “Up, Up and Away” and kick off March 2 at 6 p.m. at Main Street and Town Square.

Featured entertainment will include the following:

Main Street Stage

6 p.m. – Even Stevens Super Star.

7 p.m. – Nic Chamberlain Band.

9 p.m. – DJ Dance Party.

Desert Pulse Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village

6 p.m. – Dixieland Jazz.

7 p.m. – Even Stevens Super Star.

9 p.m. – Less Than Lucid.

St. George Streetfest is brought to you by and in appreciation of the event’s many generous sponsors, including Canyon Media, The Independent, Stapley Pharmacy, Nielson RV, Red Door Dental, Desert Pulse, Green Gate Village, Stone Canyon Eye Care, Skywest Airlines, St George Events and Occasions, Wasatch Brewery, Chef Hog, Tuacahn, IG Winery, Festival Sound and the city of St. George.

Upcoming event dates/themes

April 6 – Fool’s Day.

May 4 – Cinco de Mayo and Iron Streetfest.

June 1 – Moonlight Madness and Glow Run.

July 6 – Independence Day celebration and fireworks.

Aug. 3 – Islands Celebration and Luau.

Sept. 7 – Cowboy Country Jam.

Oct. 5 – Oktoberfest and Art Show.

About St. George Streetfest and organizers

“St. George Streetfest,” formerly know as “Georgefest,” is a nonprofit organization under the A.R.T.S umbrella. According to a press release, SGS is designed to revitalize the heart of downtown St. George and make it a destination for residents and tourists. SGS showcases downtown businesses, local arts, vendors and food and provides quality activities and entertainment for all ages.

The event takes place the first Friday of the month from March through October on Main Street and Town Square in downtown St. George. SGS provides a consistent, clean, safe, outdoor nightlife experience for the entire community.

The SGS board of directors comprises Chairman John Kessler, Shayne Durrant, Tanisha “TK” Randal and Darren Edwards.

The SGS support staff includes members who previously worked with the event and new folks as well. Staff members include Kat Bliss, Main Street manager; George Scott, entertainment manager; Kasey Gulbranson, Jazz Garden crew manager; Mike and Monica Gonzales, Jazz Garden beverage managers; and Linda Johnston, volunteer and nonprofit coordinator.

“As the entertainment director and with the new direction of St. George Streetfest, I am excited to be back on board and extremely committed to raise the bar on the entertainment and reputation of the event,” Scott said. “This is what I do for a living and my name and reputation is heavily tied to what is presented. You will be hard pressed to find anyone more serious and enthusiastic about this event or the community.”

Jeff Germain, owner of Chef Hog and sponsor of the Food Truck Village, also expressed his excitement for the rebranding and the event itself.

“As a vendor providing food for the event, I love being a part of it because of the way it brings the community together and the interaction between everyone,” Germain said. “Now that we are sponsoring the Food Truck Village with Tuacahn, we look forward to an even better year!”

About Carrie Bunker

Carrie Bunker has been in the corporate events and marketing industry for over 20 years. She has worked with top clients in the market, including Mountain America Credit Union, AT&T, T Mobile, Cricket, Utah X Games, Lifetree Clinical Research, Buca di Beppo and many others.

According to a press release from St. George Streetfest, Bunker has a passion for taking a concept and managing it from beginning to end to bring an event to life with that special touch. From corporate sales events and recognition programs, to summer and holiday company parties, she brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to any event task. She will create, manage and plan the entire event.

Bunker has recreated in Southern Utah all of her life, but as of four years ago, she now calls it her home. She has hosted Fox 13’s “Best of Southern Utah” and currently has many Southern Utah marketing and event clients. She recently has taken over the role of executive director of GeorgeFest Street Festival and is passionate about making it even bigger and better and continuing to showcase the community and businesses the first Friday of each month from March to October.

Bunker is a graduate of the University of Utah in public relations and marketing. She owns Xfluence Marketing and currently works with clients on helping them to market the event. She has owned her own company for over 20 years and now brings that knowledge and experience to the Hoopes team.

She has served on several nonprofit boards and committees and has won the honor of Utah Business Magazine’s 30 Women to Watch, as well as the prestigious 40 Under 40. She has served on many nonprofit boards, including Mark Eaton Standing Tall for Youth, American Hearth Association, American Lung Association and People Helping People.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

