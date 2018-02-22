TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Feb. 23-25
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Art in the Depth of Pyrography on Wood | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Art Department Gallery, 46 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Healing Through Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Soup for your Bowl and Art for your Soul | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Artisans Art Gallery, 94 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Casting of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery, DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Living History | Admission: TBD | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Stagecoach and Wagon Transportation | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. PST | Arrowhead Making | Admission: TBD; advance reservation required | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Bringing Bees to Kanab | Admission: Free | Location: Visitor Center, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Art From the Beloved Countries: Multicultural Celebration | Admission: Suggested donation of $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah Screening: “Boys of Bonneville: Racing on a Ribbon of Salt” | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | SUU Gymnastics | Admission: $3-$7 | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Daddy Longlegs” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Disney’s “Mulan” | Admission: $6-$8 | Location: Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, 383 S. Mall Drive, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Evita” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | SUU Basketball | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater: “Peter Pan” | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater Rehearsal Building, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | DSU Symphony Orchestra Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto | Admission: $5 | Location: Cox Center for the Performing Arts, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-$22 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 28th Annual St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Various Washington County locations.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dixie Scout Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | John Allred | Admission: Free | Location: Music Works, 188 E. 300 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Student Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Fenwick Way | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Muddy Boot Band | Admission: No Cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-9 p.m. | Comedy Night | Admission: No cover; 21 and over | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | DJ Grid and DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Ladies free | Location: Envy Nightclub, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rhino Rally | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Warner Valley area of St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Road Rage Duathlon | Admission: $50 | Location: Bloomington Park, 650 Man O War Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Munchkin Rail Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Playing With Fire | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.