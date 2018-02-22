Woman slapped with 1st-degree felony for allegedly dealing heroin in Washington County jail

Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 21-year-old woman incarcerated at the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility has been charged with distributing heroin in the jail, among other charges.

Jail authorities were notified by a confidential informant Monday that an inmate was distributing heroin to inmates in G-Block, according to a probable cause statement filed by Washington County Corrections in support of the charges.

A shakedown was conducted in the jail block while visual body cavity searches were conducted on the inmates, according to the statement. During the search, authorities allegedly located contraband on Rebecca Loraine Spindler, of Cedar City.

Inside the bag found on Spindler’s person were 28 small bags with some of the bags containing a brown residue, which subsequently tested positive for heroin, and another bag containing a white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.

“Inmate Spindler admitted to bringing in the heroin and baggies,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement. It is unclear how Spindler brought the drugs into the facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Tuesday accusing Spindler of first-degree felony drug distribution in a Drug-Free Zone; second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute; and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each of Spindler’s drug-related charges were enhanced one degree because she had them in a correctional facility, which is considered a Drug-Free Zone.

The following day, a correctional facility deputy received a tip about drugs possibly being in Med-C and Med-D of the booking area. A subsequent search of the women housed in those cells was conducted.

While searching Spindler, authorities noticed something in her groin area, which Spindler reportedly said was a tissue, the report states. When asked to remove the item, Spindler reportedly pushed it further while insisting she didn’t have anything.

Authorities eventually obtained a small baggie from Spindler’s person containing a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, charging documents state. Spindler was further charged with second-degree felony drug possession within a correctional facility, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spindler was initially booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility last Friday after being arrested in Washington City on charges of third-degree felony drug possession, class A misdemeanor shoplifting and two class B misdemeanor counts for criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

