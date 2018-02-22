Police: Inattentive driver slams into car in Bluff Street construction zone

A Toyota Camry is heavily damaged following a 3-vehicle pileup on Bluff Street in St. George, Utah, Feb. 22, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle pileup occurred on Bluff Street Thursday afternoon after police say a driver took his eyes off the road.

St. George Police responded to the collision involving a dark blue Toyota Camry, a light blue Toyota Scion and a black Pontiac Vibe on southbound Bluff Street in an area of heavy construction near 600 North at approximately 2:45 p.m.

As traffic was slowing down ahead of a traffic signal, the driver of the Camry looked at something his passenger was holding, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

As the driver of the Camry looked back at the road, Mickelson said, he noticed the stopped traffic and tried to hit his brakes but ended up hitting the Scion, which was pushed into the Pontiac.

One person complained of a minor head injury, Mickelson said. No other injuries were reported.

The Camry sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed away. The Scion and Pontiac sustained minimal damage and were driven from the scene.

The already-congested traffic in the area was further slowed for southbound drivers behind the crash as police directed motorists around the wreckage.

The driver of the Camry was issued a citation for following too close.

Mickelson said it’s extremely important to keep a safe following distance, especially in a construction zone with heavy traffic.

“When you’re doing 30 mph, you should realistically be close to 100 feet back,” Mickelson said. “100 feet doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s enough to give you some reaction time.”

“When you’re in a construction zone, there are workers and a lot of cars,” he added. “Keep a safe following distance and keep your eyes on the road. Don’t worry about anything else that’s going on in your car.”

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

