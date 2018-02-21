Assistance League holds annual fundraising dinner to benefit schoolchildren

Attendees at the Assistance League of Southern Utah's annual fundraising dinner, St. George, Utah, Feb. 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of DeWynn Nelson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “Sharing LOVE with the children of Southern Utah” was the theme for Assistance League of Southern Utah’s annual fundraiser dinner held at the SunRiver St. George ballroom the evening of Feb. 9.

Organizers said approximately 130 people attended the event and that it met its fundraising goal.

Beverly Sands, co-chair for the event, thanked supporters for their generosity, saying “How wonderful that we live in a community who cares about the kids and supports Operation School Bell with such open hearts.”

Highlights from the evening included cello music by Austin Lambert as the guests arrived, a presentation by educator April Heath on how Operation School Bell helps schoolchildren, musical entertainment by Eric Dodge and auctioneer Bob Travers motivating the crowd to open their wallets and donate more money than expected.

The Assistance League of Southern Utah works with teachers and counselors to help provide needy children with clothing, books and supplies to help them succeed in school. In the past year, Assistance League of Southern Utah has assisted more than 700 students, and organizers said the amount raised at last weekend’s fundraiser will help the organization assist at least that many children and probably more, within the coming year.

“We are an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization and over 80 percent of monies raised stays in our community,” said DeWynn Nelson, a member of the league’s board of directors and vice president of marketing and communication. “We welcome inquiries as to how more people can get involved.”

For more information, visit the Assistance League’s website at www.alofsu.org.

